Costco's Popular Ready-to-Eat Stew Is Back On Shelves

Fall officially began this week, and there's no better way to combat the chilly autumn weather than indulging in hearty, warming comfort foods. Just in time for the start of cozy season, Costco is now selling a ready-to-eat stew that has garnered rave reviews from shoppers in the past.

The Costco fan account @costcohotfinds announced in an Instagram post this week that Ruprecht-brand Irish Stew is back on shelves at the retailer. The premade dish features USDA Choice beef slow-cooked with potatoes, carrots, and pearl onions in a savory brown gravy. Customers can have the stew ready in just 15 minutes, and while it's sold in the refrigerated section, @costcohotfinds says that it "freezes beautifully."

This isn't the first time the Ruprecht Irish Stew has been offered at Costco, and the comfort food dish was a hit with many shoppers when it appeared on shelves in the past. So, it's not surprising at all that customers were ecstatic over the news that it's back again.

"Prepared sous vide, the beef and vegetables come out perfectly tender and packed with flavor. It was a go-to meal for us last fall and winter—everyone in the house loves it!" @costcohotfinds captioned the post.

"For a quick meal, this is delicious. A roll and salad (both I also get at Costco) [are] all you need," a fellow shopper commented on the post.

As a bonus for fans, the Ruprecht Irish Stew is selling for $5 off at Costco through Oct. 20, @costcohotfinds announced. So if you've been itching to try the product, this may be the perfect opportunity.

As with any Costco item, the availability of the Ruprecht Irish Stew may vary. Interested customers should check directly with their local warehouse to confirm whether it's in stock before making the trip over.

The Ruprecht Irish Stew isn't the only new Costco arrival that has gotten customers buzzing lately. Earlier this week, the retailer's bakery department rolled out a sizable new Mixed Berry Streusel Cheesecake with a mixed fruit filling made from cherries, blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries. The new bakery item immediately began receiving rave reviews and had shoppers rushing to their local Costco to snag one.

"RIP my diet," a Costco member wrote in a Reddit discussion about the Mixed Berry Streusel Cheesecake.