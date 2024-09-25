Costco Is Selling This Fall Essential at an Incredible Price

Every autumn, Costco packs its shelves with a myriad of enticing fall items, from comforting sweet treats to spooky Halloween decor. And just in time for the official start of the season, Costco is now selling an essential fall find at what shoppers are calling an "incredible" price.

Jumbo pumpkins, typically offered for a limited time at Costco each autumn, are officially back at the retailer. Costco members have been spotting the festive squash in warehouses this week and buzzing about the news on social media.

Costco's Food Court Pizza Just Got a Major Upgrade That Has Customers Buzzing

While Costco is far from the only place shoppers can buy pumpkins during the fall, they get particularly excited when they see them at the warehouse club because of its enticing price. The sizable pumpkins are selling for just $6.99—and shoppers say that's significantly cheaper than at other stores.

"Jumbo Pumpkins at Costco are an INCREDIBLE Deal! Each pumpkin is HUGE and only $6.99…what to carve this year?" the fan account @costcobuys captioned an Instagram post.

"Pumpkins that size are $25+ in my area. I always use Costco for pumpkins," a shopper commented on a Reddit post about the item.

In addition to the affordable price, members are very enthusiastic about the quality of the actual pumpkins.

"Honestly some of the best looking pumpkins. I noticed them on my last Costco run," a shopper commented on the @costcobuys post.

Since products often arrive at certain warehouses before others, members hoping to score one of these popular pumpkins should confirm they're in stock at their local Costco before heading over. Just don't wait too long to claim your pumpkin, since the best ones tend to go first.

Costco Shoppers Are Criticizing a New Deli Meal: 'It's Very Meh'

"Our location always has giant pumpkins early. The longer you wait, the smaller (picked over) they get," a Redditor wrote. "Last year, our pumpkins were 35+ pounds each! They make amazing jack-o-lanterns."

Autumn lovers should also keep their eyes peeled for all of the other enticing fall items that are already available for purchase at Costco. The offerings include the Costco bakery's iconic pumpkin pie (320 calories per serving), a seasonal favorite that began returning to stores in August. Costco shoppers adore the pie for its "awesome" flavor and seemingly inflation-proof price of just $5.99.

As one customer has pointed out on Reddit: "I honestly don't think you can make it from scratch for much less than $6."

Cinnamon Coffee Cake, Pumpkin Streusel Muffins (680 calories), and Junior's Apple Crumble Cheesecake are among the other exciting autumn finds customers can score at the retailer right now.

Nutrition information has been included when available.