Costco's Deli Just Dropped a Massive, Meaty New Sandwich

Not only did Costco's deli department recently bring back its famed chili, but it also launched a giant new sandwich that has customers talking.

Costco influencer @costcohotfinds recently posted about a new Beef and Pork Meatball Marinara, a premade sandwich that weighs over 2 pounds. The sub is filled to the brim with meatballs sauced in marinara, which are enveloped in a layer of Provolone cheese on top and bottom, sprinkled with Parmesan, and served on artisanal hearth bread. As shown in the video, while the sandwich is sold cold, the best move is to warm it in the oven before eating, which will melt the cheese and turn this into a true meatball sub experience. There are also two small containers of additional marinara sauce that come with it for dunking or topping.

RELATED: Costco Is Facing Major Shortages of Essential Items—Here's What We Know6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

While many chimed in on the video expressing enthusiasm for the new item ("I'll have a chunk of that sandwich please!"), a general discussion ensued about whether the sandwich was worth its price. It costs $5.99 per pound and is usually over two pounds, making the sandwich in the video clock in at just over $13. Another post about the sandwich on Reddit showed a $15 price tag and inspired similar sentiments about the value of the item.

"15 bucks seems a bit high [for] something that is mostly bread," noted one skeptic on Reddit, while another person responded that the sandwich "weighs two and a half pounds. $15 for a 2 lb sandwich is pretty good."

Then, people started doing the math on how much it would cost to make this sandwich at home using ingredients purchased at Costco.

15 Best Costco Halloween Items to Buy Before They Sell Out

"Bag of meatballs- 5 bucks; Jar of marinara- like two bucks; Cheese- maybe 2 bucks; Big French roll- idk like a dollar fifty? And you can make a few of these," said one user. But several disagreed. "I checked what I would purchase: Meatballs 12 oz – $6.79; Marinara- $3.99; Cheese 8 Oz shredded – $4.29; Fresh garlic bread 20 oz – $2.99; $18.06 total. I'm just saying you still get a hefty sandwich for a decent price. Their price is a Jimmy John's Gargantuan with a little effort."

"You could buy the ingredients and make 2-3 for the same price lol," another dissenter argued, and got this response: "Isn't that the case with all the pre-made items? You're buying convenience."

The sandwich does have to be heated at home, sure, but that's definitely a simpler thing to do than making it completely from scratch. All in all, the hefty new sandwich is sparking major debate among shoppers, and only time will tell whether it was a success or an overpriced failure (in which case it will be retired.)