Costco Deli's Most Popular Soup Is Finally Back

It's that time of year when we can look forward to hearty soups, rich desserts, and sweetly flavored coffee drinks filling the menus at our favorite restaurants and the shelves of our grocery stores. Costco, of course, is already stocked to the brim with seasonal goodies. Besides its latest October deals, you can look forward to highlights like pretty heirloom pumpkins, the best ready-to-eat stew, and the highly-praised cinnamon coffee cake. And its latest returning item is probably one many shoppers look forward to the most: its famous chili.

The hearty deli find was just spotted by Costco influencer @costcohotfinds this week. In the video, you can see the chili, which is $3.99 per pound and comes in a 4-pound tub, loaded with cheddar on top and featuring its recognizable thick texture with lots of beef and beans. (And do beans belong in a chili? That's a whole other debate.)

Because this is a seasonally returning item, shoppers already know to look forward to it hitting shelves around the start of October. And it was no different this year.

"It is the best! We've been waiting. Seriously such a good deal considering it tastes like there's two pounds of hamburger in it. Don't know. But we buy it weekly for the most part."

"That was a long and excruciating wait."

"This is the best chili ever that's not homemade"

Many chimed in with their preferred way of enjoying this cozy staple.

"Put it over rice.. delicious."

"Just got it last night w the cornbread type muffins!"

In the video, the chili can be seen enjoyed over what we can only assume is Costco's famous food court hot dog, as well as in a bowl, topped with Fritos (which is an ingenious way to add some extra crunch but also sodium.)

And for those who were wondering whether the chili is spicy, the answer from @costcohotfinds is that "it's definitely flavorful, but it is not spicy."

And while fans of the chili are many and quite vocal, there are some dissenters, too. And the criticism of the chili basically revolves around two things: the fact that it contains beans, and the questionable ingredient list.

"It also has 100 ingredients to poison yourself with!"

"I wonder how much sodium is in that 4lb tub"

"So hopefully it has simple ingredients I can spell like: beans, ground beef, onions, salt, tomatoes, pepper, chili powder etc….right? Or do I need a dictionary to read & understand the label?"

Indeed, while the chili is truly delicious, it also packs a punch when it comes to sodium. One serving (and there are about 6 in that 4-pound tub) has 370 calories, 16 grams of fat (7grams saturated fat), and a whopping 1,410 milligrams of sodium. That's a lot considering you're definitely likely to eat more than just a serving in one sitting. All in all, enjoy it, but enjoy it with caution.