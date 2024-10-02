15 Best Costco Halloween Items to Buy Before They Sell Out

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It feels like summer just ended but Halloween is around the corner, and if the scene at Costco is any indication, you better stock up on Halloween candy and related items ASAP.

The October holiday starts a few months early at America's leading warehouse club, so don't be surprised to see a smaller Halloween selection now that Costco is already making way for the December holidays.

That's not to say you won't find some great deals from mega-packs of chocolate bars to fun decor. Halloween is also a good excuse to grab one of Costco's famous pumpkin pies and maybe even some of the store's Octoberfest beers.

Don't delay! I already spotted quite a few "death stars" on fall items, indicating they will not be restocked anytime soon. Here are 15 items to pick up for Halloween.

Pumpkins

Everything at Costco comes super-sized, including pumpkins. Head to the produce section to find jumbo pumpkins sold for $6.99 a piece, regardless of the size. If you don't have a chance to make it out to a pumpkin patch this year, these will do the trick for some good jack-o-lantern carving.

All the Halloween Items to Snag Now Before They Sell Out

Disney Mickey Jack-O-Lantern

Not everything for Halloween has to be scary, this sweet Mickey Mouse jack-o-lantern will delight everyone from little children to adults with lights and music and its friendly Mickey smile. Designed for indoors, this 20-inch pumpkin will cost you $79.99 at the warehouse but is designed to last for years to come.

Squishmallows Plush Treat Pail

These soft, squishy, and uber-popular stuffed pillow creatures turn into trick-or-treat pails this Halloween. You can find a variety of Halloween-inspired creatures that resemble bats or friendly monsters, each featuring an opening for all those treats and a handle for easy carrying. Each pail is $17.99 at the warehouse.

Where to Find the Best Halloween Candy Deals In 2024

Hoffmaster Halloween Plates

Inevitably around Halloween there's always a class party or post-trick-or-treating pizza party—or just any excuse to use festive paper plates. These 10-inch Halloween plates have a fun ghost and pumpkin design with an orange background. You can grab a pack of 100 for $12.79 at the warehouse.

Hershey's Variety Pack

Nutrition :

Hershey's Milk Chocolate (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 220

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 3 g

It's always sweet to be the house that gives out full-size candy bars, and even sweeter to know that the 30-count variety box of Hershey's candy bars is currently $6.80 off until October 20, bringing the cost from $26.79 to $19.99. The box is filled with seven Hershey's chocolate bars, seven Hershey's bars with almonds, 10 Reese's peanut butter cups, and six Kit Kat bars.

21 Best Healthy Candies To Buy This Halloween

Pokémon Halloween Trick or Trade Booster Packs

Sometimes it's nice to get something other than candy on Halloween, and these Pokemon trading cards make that perfect something. This set of 120 mini packs containing three-cards each is the perfect trick or treat item, especially for those with allergies. Add them to a class party or use them as a reward for chores well done, they're a multi-purpose item. You can grab the pack for $34.99 at the warehouse.

Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 170

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 85mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 1g, Sugar:17 g)

Protein : 4 g

It's that time of year where your favorite candy turns into a Halloween shape. Hello, Reese's pumpkins! The chocolate-covered peanut butter pumpkins, with Jack-o-lantern details, come in a pack of 65 individually wrapped pieces for $11.99 at the warehouse.

I Tried Every Reese's Product I Could Find & the Best Was Nostalgic Bliss

Animated Pumpkin Scarecrow

When a variety of animatronic Halloween decorations show up at your local warehouse, you know it's time to get in the Halloween spirit. By this time of year, there are only a select few left like this animated pumpkin scarecrow. This motion activated seven-foot-tall creature has lights and speaks all the spooky phrases. You can grab one at the warehouse, while supplies last, for $150.

Utz Halloween Bats & Jacks Pretzels

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bag)

Calories : 50

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

Pretzels are the perfect salty snack and these pretzel bats and jack-o-lanterns are the perfect snack in a sea of sweet candy. The 30-ounce reusable plastic barrel comes with 70 small bags of pretzels for $6.99 at the warehouse. It's the perfect snack to have out on the counter all October long.

11 Best Costco Deals You Can Score in October

Disney Haunted Party House

There's a lot of Disney-meets-Halloween at the warehouse this month but the multi-character house indoor decorations are always a hit. It's your last chance to grab this illuminated musical Disney party house, as the price tag comes with the tell-tale "death star," meaning it won't last for long. The price was $89.99 when it first debuted, but you can grab it now for $49 at the warehouse and make it part of your decor for Halloween each year.

Ghiradelli Caramel Apple Squares

Nutrition : (Per 2 squares)

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat:5 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs :18 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 2 g

I may secretly be waiting for the Ghirardelli peppermint bark but spotting these caramel apple squares was a fun find. The milk chocolate squares are filled with apple flavored caramel. The bright green wrapper decorated with fall leaves is the perfect one to display in any candy bowl or at an adult Halloween party. You can grab a 21.03-ounce bag for $12.99. Another "death star" item, this product likely won't last too much longer.

Costco Claims Its Controversial New Front-Door Policy Has Major Benefits for You

Assorted Halloween Costumes

It's usually a sure sign that Halloween is nigh when the rack of bathing suits at Costco slowly morphs into a rack of Halloween costumes. (Eventually, it will be for winter coats!) Price points on the costumes vary by brand but you'll find many around the $24.99 mark. The selection is vast at the beginning of the season, when you'll find anything from mermaids to fighter pilots, pirates to butterflies.

Haribo Goldbears Gummi Candy

Nutrition : (Per 3 mini bags)

Calories : 120

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 0g, Sugar: 16g, plus 16 added sugar)

Protein : 2 g

Who doesn't love a few classic gummy bears? These individual mini-sized bags are the perfect Halloween treat. The whole package contains 125 of these little bags and is on sale through Oct. 20 for $9.69 at the warehouse (original price: $13.69).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Costco Shoppers Are Obsessed With These 'Unique & Beautiful' Fall Staples

Duracell Lumen Tri-Power Lantern

This may not be the sexiest Halloween grab, but it may be the most useful. It's certainly the time of year where the sky gets dark fast, and having something to light the way while trick-or-treating is key. Plus, you can use this Duracell lantern well beyond Halloween. Grab one in the warehouse for $19.99.

Kirkland Signature All Chocolate Mix

Nutrition :

Snickers (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 80

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 1 g

Competing candy makers unite for this all-chocolate mix of candy favorites across all brands. Each bag is filled with a mix of can't-go-wrong picks including M&Ms, Snickers, Kit Kats, Milky Way, Twix, 1000 Grand and so many more. This 90-ounce bag is a go-to Halloween pick for many. You can grab a bag for $19.99 at the warehouse.