Costco Is Facing Major Shortages of Essential Items—Here's What We Know

If you're planning a Costco trip to stock up on groceries soon, don't be too surprised if you have trouble finding some of the items on your list. Costco members are reporting big shortages of several essential products right now due to fierce demand from their fellow shoppers.

This week, Costco customers have been taking to social media to complain that their local warehouses are completely sold out of several basic finds. Many of the customer reports have mentioned severe supply issues with paper products such as toilet paper and paper towels, as well as food items like eggs and bottled water.

"I went today. I am legit down to three rolls of toilet paper and completely out of paper towels. There was none. Also no bottled water except for Pellegrino and no eggs," a shopper commented on a Reddit discussion about the shortages.

"I went to Costco last night for my once-a-month trip and there was no paper towels, toilet paper, sugar, rice, or flour. I didn't realize it was 2020 again," another commented, referencing the buying craze at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some theorized that Costco's sudden supply issues are due to panic purchasing in the wake of a major port strike that began across the East Coast this week. The strike is anticipated to cause some supply issues for certain imported grocery items, such as bananas, alcohol, and cherries.

Since most toilet paper used in the United States is manufactured in North America and doesn't have to be imported, bath tissue is not expected to face supply issues because of the port strike, CNN reported. However, shoppers have been rushing to stock up toilet paper amid the suspected panic-buying spree anyway.

"They didn't have any Kirkland TP at my store yesterday. The guy who was working back there said that people came in yesterday and panic bought it all. Guess I'm glad I have a bidet…," a Redditor wrote.

Product availability can vary drastically at different Costco warehouses, so it's important to note that not all Costco locations may be experiencing shortages right now. However, the complaints are already too numerous to dismiss this as a limited issue. Costco did not immediately respond to our queries for comment on the recent supply complaints and whether the port strike may affect the availability of any products in the future.