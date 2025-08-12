5 Costco Desserts Shoppers Say Aren’t Worth Taking Home

Costco is the place to shop for bulk goods, household items and of course the bakery which has legendary yumminess like the Kirkland Signature Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake that’s one of the top rated desserts. While there’s no denying that the membership only club has some of the best sweet treats around, not everything is worth taking home.

Even the most loyal Costco shoppers agree that some desserts should stay at the store. From pies to cakes and ice cream bars, here are five desserts to avoid at Costco, per customers.

Banana Cream Pie

A fresh banana cream pie is hard to beat, but Costco’s lacks when it comes to the crust.

The original poster of a Reddit thread shared a photo of the pie and wrote, “I hope they keep selling this banana cream pie. The filling is so good. The ingredients include real bananas, but also artificial flavors.The crust, however, was pretty bad. It didn’t taste like graham cracker crust. Eating the crust alone tasted like when you get sand in your mouth at the beach and accidentally bite on the sand. The crust was still good when eating it with the filling, as long as you didn’t eat a lot of the crust.”

A second shopper wrote, “It’s not bad, but there’s no bananas in it. It’s just fluffy custard and whipped cream.”

Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars

Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars seem the ideal summer treat, but some customers aren’t happy with the taste.

One Redditor wrote a very detailed review and shared, “I’ve bought them both in Canada and USA. The American ones taste slightly worse, I think because of less choc and more sugar? But the photo (of the bar) on the box is actually the Canadian version. The ice cream bar is thicker in depth but not as wide.”

The person continued, “The American version is what is being held in the hand. You can see it’s a little more wide, more rounded, but it’s hard to see the depth. We dumped out both boxes in the freezer, due to lack of freezer space, but the Canadian bars went so much faster because they tasted better, and we could tell which is which by the shape. We still have a few American bars left.”

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie is an obvious must-have for the fall and holidays and while Costco has a cult-following, not everyone thinks the pie is worthy.

One shopper wrote, “How is it this year last year it was more liquidy everytime someone bought it. Deff taste and quality has changed”

Another agreed and shared, “Just bought the first one of the sesson. I am a pumpkin pie snob; this year, 2024, Costco pumpkin pie has changed. Most definitely!!! Gritty pie filling and has no pumpkin pie taste. Sweet mush is all. No pumpkin pie spice whatsoever. Total fail!!! What a disappointment 😞

​​Strawberries and Cream Bar Cake

Nothing says summer like strawberries, but some Costco shoppers say to skip the ​​Strawberries and Cream Bar Cake because of its ingredients and sickening sweet flavor.

One Redditor wrote, “It tastes more like strawberry candy than fresh strawberry. I enjoyed it but I wouldn’t get it again.”

A second agreed and shared, “Same here. I wish they used more natural strawberries or strawberry preserve.”

Another wrote, “I just bought this tonight and tried it. Tastes super artificial to me, a lot like strawberry Pocky but not in a good way because I don’t want my cake to taste like Pocky lol. I didn’t like it at all and really wanted to.”

Dubai Chocolate Mini Cakes

Dubai Chocolate has become one of the trendiest things to buy, but Costco shoppers say the

Dubai Chocolate Mini Cakes aren’t great quality.

The original poster of a Reddit thread shared a photo of the dessert and wrote, “Dubai Chocolate Mini Cakes are terrible. Rock hard and dry.”

There were several comments about how Dubai chocolate doesn’t live up to the hype and one person agreed with the OP and wrote, “It doesn’t even look good, imo.”