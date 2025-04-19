Costco is the next best option if you don't feel like cooking or eating out. The warehouse is famous for selling restaurant-quality, homemade-tasting meals, good enough to dupe even the most discernable foodies. If you are craving something sweet or need to bring a dessert dish to a party but don't have time to cook something yourself, go to Costco instead. Here are 7 Costco desserts that taste just like homemade.

Sheet Cake

The cakes are one of the most highly hyped items in the Costco bakery. "The cakes are just as good as expensive bakery event cakes for parties and weddings. If I want to feed tasty cake to a crowd I'm filling out the form at Costco and not calling a caterer," writes one Redditor. They come in various shapes and sizes and you can customize them.

Kirkland Signature Chocolate Mousse Tuxedo Cake

According to many shoppers, the Kirkland Signature Chocolate Mousse Tuxedo Cake – with white chocolate mousse and chunks of brownies – at Costco is not to be missed. "The tuxedo cake is fantastic. In fact when I get one, I usually put it in the freezer so it's extra firm," one person writes. "Chocolate lovers, meet your new obsession! Costco's Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake is rich, creamy, and absolutely irresistible," writes Costco Wonders.

Carrot Cake

Costco offers a lot of seasonal items in the bakery, including its famous carrot cake in the spring, which shoppers go wild over. "Their carrot cake is amazing. The apricot filling is delicious and it's a true cream cheese frosting, not some whipped light/fluffy cream cheese," writes one fan of the Easter favorite.

20 Best Costco Products Under $5 Right Now

Costco Cheesecake

Costco cheesecake is another wildly popular item, with flavors changing seasonally. "Can never go wrong with the cheesecake at parties or dinners," writes one Redditor. Pumpkin cheesecake is one of the most popular flavors, an almost 5-pound item. "Perfect dessert to bring to a party! The cheesecake is so smooth and velvety. I love it," writes CostcoGuide, calling it "a great deal for the quality and the amount you get!" commented a follower.

Cookies

Costco cookies are legendary. You can't go wrong with the usual chocolate chip, but shoppers are also obsessed with seasonal flavors, like the new sugar cookies with sprinkles, retailing for $9.99 for 24. One Redditor maintains that they are "pretty fire," they said. "Very buttery texture and not overly sweet. I think these are the same recipe as the heart sprinkles cookies they had around Valentine's Day," they added. "They're very soft LOL, like a bit crumbly but in a buttery soft way," someone added in the comment section.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

8 Most Surprising Items I Found at Costco This Week

Key Lime Pie

If you get lucky and find a Key lime pie in the summer season at your local warehouse, don't sleep on it. "Summers a-coming, wait for it!!!!!" one person noted, about the bakery item several people swear is the best they've ever had.