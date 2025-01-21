5 Costco Foods Shoppers Swear Help Burn Belly Fat Fast

Aside from exercise, sleep, and stress management, diet is key to getting rid of unsightly and dangerous belly fat. By meal prepping and making sure you always have healthy foods and ingredients on hand, the whole fat-burning process is much easier—and Costco has you covered. The giant warehouse chain has everything you need for successful weight loss, including foods specifically shown to help blast belly fat. Here are 5 foods to grab on your next Costco run.

SeaBear Ready to Eat Wild Salmon Variety Pack

SeaBear's Ready to Eat Wild Salmon Variety Pack is a convenient way to have a belly fat-blasting snack when you're short of time, or on the go. "Salmon can specifically help burn belly fat because it's one of the richest sources of vitamin D," says Joy Bauer, MS, RDN, CDN, via TODAY. "Vitamin D is directly involved with producing hormones that regulate appetite. Also, several studies have shown that vitamin D is involved with signaling belly fat cells to burn off."

Oikos Triple Zero Blended Greek Yogurt

Oikos Triple Zero Blended Greek Yogurt is packed with protein and gut-friendly bacteria. "Yogurt is also rich in calcium (about 200 mg per cup); two studies have linked calcium to lower levels of abdominal fat," Bauer says. "Of course, all the nutrients in food work synergistically, but calcium has been singled out for a few reasons: Experts believe it may help to increase fat burn, reduce fat absorption and slightly rev metabolism."

Costco Shoppers Are Obsessed With These 7 Must-Have New Finds

Kirkland Signature Organic Large Eggs, Cage Free

Research shows regular consumption of eggs can help with fat-burning, especially around the stubborn midsection area. A study published in Clinical Nutrition found that people who ate at least five eggs per week had "significantly" smaller waistlines.

Mayorga Organic Chia Seeds

Mayorga Organic Chia Seeds are packed with fiber, which can help fight belly fat. "We know that a higher rate of visceral fat is associated with high blood pressure, diabetes and fatty liver disease," says Kristen Hairston, MD, assistant professor of internal medicine at Wake Forest Baptist. "Our study found that making a few simple changes can have a big health impact… ​​There is mounting evidence that eating more soluble fiber and increasing exercise reduces visceral or belly fat, although we still don't know how it works."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6 Costco Items Named "Most Overpriced" in Member Survey

Sencha Naturals Everyday Matcha Green Tea Powder

Sencha Naturals Everyday Matcha Green Tea Powder is an excellent addition to any weight loss and fat-burning regimen. "You've likely heard that green tea boosts metabolism, and there is some science to back this up," says Natalie Rizzo, MS, RD, via TODAY. "A small study in females demonstrated that supplementing with matcha during moderate intensity exercise caused more fat breakdown than those who did not ingest matcha."

Make better eating choices every day by signing up for our newsletter, and be sure to follow us on MSN!