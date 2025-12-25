From frozen staples to pantry favorites, shoppers say these Costco foods still deliver real value.

It’s no secret: Prices on most items, everywhere, have gone up in 2025 due to everything from overall inflation to tariff pressure. However, Costco is always here to help us save money. The warehouse offers excellent deals on everything from everyday staples like eggs and milk to gourmet foods, clothing, and electronics. Here are 7 Costco foods shoppers say are still a good deal in this economy.

Better Than Bullion

Many shoppers maintain that Costco’s larger Better Than Bullion jar is a good deal. “The big jars of Better Than Bullion,” a shopper states. “It’s such a fabulous deal at Costco. In conventional stores, they’re drastically smaller for a crazy price,” another agrees.

Kirkland Signature Pesto

Another Kirkland Signature factor that offers great value. “The pesto. I freeze it in big ice cube trays so I can pop one out to go with some pasta on quick dinner nights. Throw in mozzarella balls and a ton of cherry tomatoes and you’ve got yourself an easy dinner that’s healthier than most quick meal options,” one person maintains.

Cheese

Lots of shoppers swear by the Costco cheese section. “Boursin cheese – it’s so cheap and good. I saute whatever veggies and protein I have, mix in a block of Boursin and broth (or water/better than bouillon) and toss over a grain or pasta,” a person says. “The log of mozz there is comparatively cheap, too. I cube it and add it to a bean salad I eat all week,” another says.

Frozen Fruit

The frozen fruit selection at Costco is unparalleled and has some of the best deals. “The frozen berry blend. Frozen fruit is pretty expensive at typical grocery stores for very little portions,” one states.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Breast Chunks

Another item not to miss? “The Kirkland breaded chicken breast chunks are good in the air fryer. Pretty simular to chick filet at a fraction of the cost,” says another. “the lightly breaded chicken chucks are genuinely my diet most nights those things are amazing,” a separate person agrees.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Frozen Pizza

The frozen pizza section also has great deals. “The motor city deep dish pizza 2 pack is a good value so is the Kirkland cauliflower pizza,” the same shopper says. “Been eating a lot of that cauliflower pizza. That stuff slaps and is way healthier than regular pizza,” another agrees.

And, the Kirkland Signature Meatballs

The Kirkland Signature Italian Style Meatballs are always in my freezer. “Their frozen meatballs are great. They are little (makes it easier to warm up). I make a quick garlic bread if I have hamburger buns or white bread, and add some Raos,” writes a shopper. “Kirkland meatballs are literally god tier,” another agrees.