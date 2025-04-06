7 Costco Groceries Shoppers Swear by for Easy Dinners

Costco's warehouses are filled with everyday household necessities, including groceries. Sold in bulk, families can easily stock up and save on anything from pantry items like seasoning and flour to fresh produce, meat, and seafood. Whether you're planning your weekly meals or shopping for a special occasion, Costco members can typically find exactly what they are looking for, so long as you're okay with buying it in larger quantities.

The convenience of grocery shopping at Costco extends to dinner prep. Costco sells everything from prepared meals that can be heated and ready to serve in a matter of minutes to all of the fixings that are the building blocks of an A-plus meal. Depending on how much time you have to cook or the number of people you're cooking for, some groceries lend themselves more to easy dinner ideas than others. The following grocery items are the ones shoppers swear by, which make dinner the easiest meal of the day to plan.

Kirkland Signature Stuffed Bell Peppers

Nutrition information is unavailable.

Costco's deli section offers a variety of heat-and-serve meal options, including the popular Kirkland Signature Stuffed Bell Peppers. Each package of six peppers is stuffed with ground beef, rice, and cheese. Customers love the easy prep involved and the economics of having multiple servings in one tray.

As one Redditor shared, they rate the Kirkland Signature Stuffed Bell Peppers a "10 out of 10." They added tips for preparing the peppers to their personal liking, saying, "We will sometimes add more cheese, and will add some hot peppers for some kick." While they recognized the higher price tag for the peppers, they believe they get their money's worth when divided among multiple dinners.

Another Costco shopper shared on Reddit, "We break the packaging down with one pepper into a quart-sized freezer bag. So we always have a quick meal. The per pepper price is expensive, but the convenience is worth it."

Rotisserie Chicken

Nutrition information is unavailable.

Few Costco grocery items are as widely recognized and popular as the Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken. Known for its seemingly inflation-proof $5 price tag, the Rotisserie Chicken makes for easy meal prep and multiple uses to stretch your dollar further.

One Costco shopper shared that the Rotisserie Chicken is a favorite of theirs to purchase when looking for an easy dinner solution, noting on Reddit, "The entree is already taken care of for you. Just need to work on some side dishes." Another Redditor shared that the Rotisserie Chicken is their pick for an easy dinner, thanks to its versatility, commenting, "There are a zillion ways to use those rotisserie chickens. Chicken quesadillas, chicken salad, chicken sandwiches, chicken burritos…"

Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna

Nutrition (Per 1 Cup) :

Calories : 410

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 890 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 23 g

Lasagna is a fairly labor-intensive dinner to make from scratch, which is one of the reasons why Costco shoppers flock to the Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna. It's also a hit thanks to its flavor, with one shopper sharing their thoughts on Reddit by stating it's the "Best frozen lasagna out there." Another Redditor agreed, adding, "I think it's amazing, honestly. Great deal and taste almost homemade." Each Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna comes in a frozen three-pound container, making for both easy prep as well as storage.

Kirkland Signature Farmed Atlantic Salmon

Nutrition information is unavailable.

Shopping for seafood can be tricky. You want a quality product, but it comes with the pressure to eat it quickly if you buy it fresh. For more longevity with your meal planning, Costco shoppers love the convenience of buying the Kirkland Signature Farmed Atlantic Salmon in the frozen foods section.

One of the perks of the Kirkland Signature Farmed Atlantic Salmon that shoppers love for easy dinner solutions is the number of ways it can be prepared. One Redditor suggested, "I cook mine in the airfryer and I'll never go back. Crispy on the outside, soft and juicy on the inside." Another Redditor praised the salmon for its low price tag, sharing, "Costco usually has a frozen salmon on sale every other month or so for about $5 off per bag. That comes to about $4.50 per unit. Restaurants charge roughly $25 for the same size portion these days."

Kirkland Signature Macaroni and Cheese

Nutritional information is unavailable.

Macaroni and cheese isn't just for kids. Costco's own Kirkland Signature Macaroni and Cheese, found in the deli section, is a popular grocery for families that need a quick dinner idea that can fill up a crowd. One shopper shared an ingenious dinner idea that starts with the Macaroni and Cheese. They posted on Reddit that they "Meal prep with the Mac and cheese. Separate it into smaller pans and top with chili. Freezes well and it's delicious." That chili they mentioned can also be found in Costco's deli section.

Another Redditor stated that the Macaroni and Cheese can be a great dinner all on its own, sharing, "First time trying the Costco Mac and Cheese. I added toasted bread crumbs for extra texture! OMG delicious!"

Kirkland Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes

Nutritional information is unavailable.

While many of the Costco deli items come separately, leaving customers needing to piece a meal together, the Kirkland Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes are sold together for a perfectly paired dinner solution. This is the go-to easy dinner for many Costco members, as one stated on Reddit. They shared, "This is the one we buy most often. We go every two weeks, and I get a deli meal for an easy Sunday dinner. Always disappointed when they don't have the meatloaf."

Another Redditor praised the Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes pairing for providing multiple meals in one go, noting, "the meatloaf is four legitimate servings easily and is a fair price IMO." If you're feeding a larger crowd, it still works great as a single serving, as another Costco member shared on Reddit: "Great mashed potatoes with a ton of butter and the size is perfect for a quick and easy dinner for us."

Kirkland Signature Yakisoba Stir Fry with Seasoned Chicken

Nutritional information is unavailable.

For a one-stop shop solution to this week's dinner, Costco members keep the Kirkland Signature Yakisoba Stir Fry with Seasoned Chicken on their grocery list. It comes with all of the fixings for a tasty stir-fry dinner, including chicken, noodles, vegetables, and sauce. Costco customers customize this meal to their liking with minimal prep, as one Redditor describes: "We're big fans of the Chicken Yakisoba! We will usually cut the chicken and veggies up smaller so they mix more evenly with the noodles and sauce. There are two of us in the house, and one of those containers is easily three meals for each of us."

For Costco members, cutting down on meal prep time is a major factor in this dish's popularity. One member shared on Reddit, "Given that this only takes 10 minutes to make and is super tasty, it's easily one of our favorite Costco deli meals."

Another Costco member shared on Reddit that they cut the chicken into smaller pieces and noted that they "add one sauce container worth of water when I add the noodles to steam them. Leftovers are even better the day after." This dinner is easily customizable, as one Costco member shared on Reddit: "I add a bag of the frozen broccoli to bulk up with extra veggies. Easily feeds a family of four big eaters." The cost of the Kirkland Signature Yakisoba Stir Fry, compared to take-out, also makes this a top grocery choice for Costco shoppers.