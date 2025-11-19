 Skip to content

11 Best Costco Foods From November’s Savings Book

Costco’s November savings book features big grocery deals shoppers are already stocking up on.
Published on November 19, 2025 | 6:15 AM

It’s here! The Costco Member Only Savings & Everyday Values book has dropped, revealing the hottest deals of the next month. There are so many groceries going on sale for the holidays. This month’s brochure includes deals that run from November 17 until December 21. And remember: These aren’t the only sales going on. There is a whole other brochure of holiday-specific sales and Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss. Here are the 11 best Costco groceries from November’s savings book.

A Pound of Ghirardelli Assorted Chocolate

Ghirardelli Premium Chocolate Squares Assortment
Costco

Now is the time to stock up on holiday chocolate. The ultra-gourmet Ghirardelli Assorted Chocolate bag is a whopping $4.80 off, $13.99. Each bag comes with one pound of individually wrapped chocolate squares.

Popcornopolis Zebra Popcorn

Popcornopolis Zebra Popcorn
Costco

If you are a fan of caramel popcorn drenched in chocolate, pick up a bag of Popcornopolis Zebra Popcorn. It will be $3 off the 24-ounce bag.

Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps

snack factory pretzel crisps
Costco

Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps are a Costco favorite. The ultra-slim and crispy pretzel chips are delicious on their own or with your favorite dip. They are great for entertaining and holiday parties. Save $3.80 on a bag, just $4.99 in store.

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks

Kirkland Grass Fed Beef Sticks
Costco

One of the latest Kirkland Signature product drops is a must-buy: The new protein-packed beef sticks. “Just hit the shelves at Costco, Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks (12-Pack). 100 calories, 0g total sugar, and 10g protein per serving,” Costco Aisles wrote. The bag is $12.99 and is featured in the savings book.

Bibigo Mandu Pork and Vegetable Dumplings

Bibigo Mandu Pork and Vegetable Dumplings
Costco

If you are a fan of potstickers and haven’t tried Bibigo Mandu Pork and Vegetable Dumplings, now is the time. They are featured in the savings book, with an additional $3.50 off —just $8.49 for the bag.

Yasso Cookies and Cream

Yasso Greek Yogurt Bars
Costco

My favorite ice cream (well, Greek yogurt!) bars are on major sale this month. Yasso Cookies and Cream flavor bars are $4 off, bringing the box price down to $8.99.

Rao’s Homemade Marinara

rao's homemade marinara sauce
Costco

One of the most highly-hyped marinara sauces will be on major sale. The 2-pack of Rao’s Homemade Marinara, already a steal at Costco, is an additional $3 off.

Hidden Valley Ranch

hidden valley ranch dressing 2-count pack
Costco

Ranch dressing comes in handy for all your salads and veggie platters over the holiday season. Stock up on Hidden Valley Homestyle Ranch, $3.50 off the 2-pack of massive bottles.

Sabatasso’s Pizza Singles

sabatasso's pizza singles
Costco

I like to stock up on freezer foods over the holiday season, because there are some nights when I’m so busy getting stuff ready that I don’t have time to cook. Sabatasso’s Pizza Singles are an easy and quick no-fuss meal, and the box is $3.60 off this month.

Fever Tree Premium Ginger Beer

Fever Tree Ginger Beer
Costco

If you want to serve an alcohol alternative over the holidays or pick up some great mixers, Fever Tree Premium Ginger Beer is delicious. The case is $5 off.

Beecher’s Mac and Cheese

Costco Beecher's World's Best Mac & Cheese
Costco

Finally, want to cheat for your holiday party and pretend you made all the sides from scratch? Pick up Beecher’s Mac and Cheese, $4 off for the month.

