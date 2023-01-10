Nothing gets Costco fans buzzing quite like the warehouse's bakery items. From cakes and cookies to muffins and pies, there's something delicious for just about everyone.

Keeping its bakery offerings as dynamic as ever, the members-only chain just brought back the popular ham and cheese pastries, as spotted yesterday by multiple social media accounts. The baked goods, which are sold in packs of four for $8.99, feature a flaky crust filled with ham, provolone cheese, and a béchamel sauce. They make for a perfect breakfast as they freeze well and can be warmed to perfection in an oven or an air fryer.

RELATED: 6 Grocery Chains With the Best Bakery Departments6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Social media users flocked to the comments section of Instagram and Reddit to rave about the savory pastry, which made its initial debut in 2021.

"Love love love them!!!," one Instagram user commented on a post from @costcohotfinds. "These are dangerously good lol," another person added.

SheKnows called the bakery item a Starbucks "dupe," reporting that the breakfast pastry "tastes just like Starbucks' ham and cheese croissants, but without that unappetizing Starbucks price tag."

Among the social media chatter, several users also offered up suggestions on how to eat the item, with @costcohotfinds writing, "I put mine in the air fryer for 8 minutes at 350° and it came out perfect!" Others recommended topping the pastry with an egg, hot honey, or campari tomatoes.

However, not all Costco shoppers are welcoming the returning bakery item with open arms.

"They are not all that 😢," one person wrote on @costcobuys' Instagram post. Echoing a similar sentiment, someone else said on Reddit, "Not a fan of these. We picked them up last trip and I couldn't eat more than a couple of bites."

Costco's ham and cheese pastries aren't the only cheesy items at Costco that are generating buzz. Last week, Instagram user @costco_doesitagain announced that Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese is now available at multiple Costco stores. Despite its superlative title, the product received mixed reviews from shoppers.