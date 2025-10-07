There are lots of fantastic Costco items you already know about: Rotisserie chicken, Kirkland Signature paper products, and super cheap meat and produce. However, there are others that only insiders know about. This selection of hidden treasures changes seasonally, especially when new shipments arrive. What are the hottest products at the moment, per insiders? Here are the 11 Costco products members call hidden treasures this month.

A New Indian Inspired Snack/App

Costco So Obsessed shared about a new Indian snack. “Have you tried these butter chicken bites $11.99 @cuisine_adventures,” they wrote. Lots of shoppers agreed. “I love these things! They come out great in the air fryer,” wrote one. “Yummy 😍,” added another.

Halloween Sugar Cookies

Costco So Obsessed shared the Costco’s famous Halloween sugar cookies have arrived. “Halloween cookies 🎃 and more spotted today at Costco !” they wrote. “Love the sprinkles 🙌,” a shopper commented.

A Set of Alpine Trees

Christmas is already coming at Costo and this decoration is sure to sell out for $99.99. “Costco just got in a 3 piece set of Alpine trees with led lights I’m loving the different sizes 3,4,and 5″ tall so I can add them to different areas of my house and the burlap too!! 😍. Let me know if you want to see an unboxing and how I’m styling them. Send this to someone that would love them and follow for more new Costco finds,” Costco New Deals shared.

A New Delicious Bread in the Bakery

Costco Hot Finds shared about the Jalapeno Cheddar Loaf, new in the bakery. “It’s so crunchy and SO soft!!! I warmed mine up and it was like I baked it freshly at home,” they wrote. “It’s delish 🤤 with a shrimp boil,” commented a follower. “Oh my goodness!! This looks delicious!! Definitely gonna snag a loaf, bread and butter is one of my absolute favorite snacks!!” added another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A Kinder Advent Calendar

Costco New Deals shared about the new Kinder Advent calendar. “OMG it’s happening!! More and more holiday treats are coming to Costco like this new holiday countdown advent calendar from kinder and I love that it has Santa’s and Snowman ⛄️ and it’s under $20,” they wrote.

A Savory Irish Beef Stew

Costco Does It Again shared about a new comfort food. “It’s our favorite season of the year: SOUP SEASON! And to celebrate, we’re stocking up on Ruprecht’s NEW Fully Cooked Irish Stew that just arrived at @costco. 🥣🇮🇪 This cozy stew is made with slow-cooked USDA Choice beef, tender potatoes, carrots, and pearl onions and mixed into a rich, savory gravy that’s ready to eat in just 12 minutes. With 24 grams of protein per serving, you’re not just enjoying a delicious fall comfort food; you’re also getting some serious nutrients! Get $5 off a pack of this stew through October 19th, only at Costco,” they wrote.

A Mexican Delicacy

Costco New Deals shared that Cajeta is now at Costco. “New at Costco wow my favorite Cajeta 😋 this is something I always have to bring from Mexico so I was super excited to see this at Costco!!! It’s so versatile too,” they wrote.

Chicken Pot Pie Has Returned

Chicken Pot Pie, is also back in the deli. Costco Hot Finds shared a video of the dish. “My kitchen smells amazing! Dinner made easy! #costco,” they wrote. “These are perfect for busy weeknight dinners!! So good!”

Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites Are a Fan Favorite

Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites are a hit with shoppers, so delicious they “ought to be illegal,” one writes. “so good. crumble up two, microwave for 15 seconds. throw them in a bowl with some vanilla ice cream, cover with caramel sauce,” one person shared on Reddit.

So Many Pumpkins

Costco Hot Finds revealed that the produce section is filled with pumpkins. “🍂 🎃 Heirloom pumpkins are my favorite! They’re so unique and they last for several months!” they wrote, adding that they cost $6.99. “Yumm… After a few days of decorating my house, those pumpkins are going to start disappearing. I’m going to make some delicious Chilean sopaipillas. :),” writes a follower. “These are GORGEOUS!!!” adds another.

And, a New Nintendo Lego Del

Costco New Deals shared about a great gift idea. “Runn to Costco for this deal!! Had to share asap Costco has Nintendo LEGO deal early in stock and in a great price too compared to its retail $60,” they wrote.