August is a great month to save at Costco. As summer winds down and kids return to school, your local warehouse and the Costco website are great places to take advantage of sensational deals on everything from food and household essentials to luxurious Caribbean cruises. Here are 11 Costco items with eye-watering deals this month.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks: $4.50 Off

Costco shoppers love Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks. The biggest complaint? They are more expensive than the Kirkland Signature alternative. But right now, the giant 4-pound bag is $4.50 off, making it a sensational deal to take advantage of.

Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue: $6 Off

Stock up on toilet paper ASAP! This month, Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue is an excellent deal. Get 30 rolls of the 213-sheet tissue, both clog-safe and septic-safe, for $6 off in-warehouse and online.

Royal Caribbean Cruises: Incentives Galore

Looking to book a cruise? Costco Travel is offering a great promo with Royal Caribbean if you book now through September 2. Enjoy specialty dining for two and up to a $200 shipboard credit, depending on the type of room you book Plus, receive a Digital Costco Shop Card with every sailing.

Crest Products: Up to $4 Off

Oral care products are a great deal right now, especially anything Crest. Crest 3D Whitening Advanced Whitening Toothpaste is $4 off a pack of 5, while a 3-pack of Crest Pro-Health Advanced Mouthwash is $3 off.

Brew Dr Organic Raw Kombucha: $4 Off

If you need a boost of good bacteria, stock up on this variety pack of Brew Dr Organic Raw Kombucha. It comes with six 14-ounce bottles of three flavors: Clear Mind, Superberry, and Island Mango. It is currently $4 off.

Eyeglasses: Buy One, Save $50 on Additional Pairs

If you are looking for new glasses for yourself and someone else in your home, now is the time to hit the Costco Optical Department. Buy a pair of prescription eyeglasses and save $50 on every additional pair. This deal is for in-warehouse shopping only.

Uber Gift Cards: Save $20

Costco is the best place to save on gift cards. If you use Uber for food delivery or rides, don’t miss the fantastic deal at Costco. $100 Uber Gift Cards (two $50 cards), which can be used for transportation via Uber or to order food on the Uber Eats app, are just $79.99. That is a $20 savings, or $40 per card.

Egyptian Magic: $10 Off

Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream Set comes with 4, 1, and 0.25 ounce jar of creams, and is currently just $22.99 after $10 off. One shopper says they “look for this product every fall” at Costco because it is so cheap.”This product makes our bitter winter weather bearable for my skin. After showering when your skiing is still damp, apply a thin (avoid applying in globs) layer to needed areas…especially good in the evening and you awake to soft skin. I can get severely dry skin in the winter so I use every night and I avoid those issues entirely. Again, a thin layer; I usually work a bit of the product in the palm of my hand and then apply, sometimes just patting the product…use any remaining on your cuticles, use the tiny jar for my lips. This is not like a flowing lotion..more like a salve. Great pricing at Costco. I wait for it to come to my Costco every year!”

Select LG, Whirlpool, and Samsung Appliances: Up to $1,200 Off

Have you been waiting for the right time to splurge on a major appliance? Run to Costco now. This month, save $300 to $1,850 on LG appliances, $150 to $1,200 off Whirlpool, and $100 to $1,200 off Samsung.

Frito-Lay Classic Mix: $5 Off

This Frito-Lay Classic Mix has 54 bags of the most popular chips (12 Cheetos, 4 Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream, 4 Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips, 7 Fritos Original Corn Chips, 8 Lay’s Classic Potato Chips, 7 Doritos Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips, and 12 Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips). Get it for $5 off.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jo Malone Fragrances: Up to $23 Off

Costco sells your favorite perfumes for way less than Sephora. A 3.4 fluid ounce bottle of Jo Malone English Pear and Freesia Cologne is an additional $23 off the already unbeatable price, bringing it down to just $83.99, while the Wood Sage & Sea Salt is $22 off, or $84.99, until August 17. Everywhere else, including Sephora, the same bottle is double, $168.