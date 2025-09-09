On Sunday, Costco sent out a new style of newsletter to shoppers: This week’s featured items. While it may vary per story, my newsletter contained a mix of new and exciting products, seasonal favorites, and sensational sales on hot items. Note that all prices are “warehouse prices,” and if you find the items online, they will likely cost more for a “delivered” price. Also, items may not be available in all locations, and pricing may vary by location in AK, HI, PR, and online. Here are the 11 best Costco items from this week’s warehouse newsletter.

A Deluxe Garden Bunch of Fresh Flowers

Costco is the best place to buy fresh flowers if you aren’t picky about getting specific blooms, as the selection is limited. Until September 28, get a “Deluxe Garden Bunch” of flowers (sans vase) for $2 off the already low price.

This Popular Breakfast Cereal

Who doesn’t love Cinnamon, Toast Crunch Cereal? The old classic is a favorite in my house. While it is more of a dessert than a breakfast, the cinnamon and sugary little crisps are great sprinkled on ice cream. Get a 49.5 oz box for $2 off until September 29, with a limit of 10 boxes.

Costco’s Famous Chicken Noodle Soup

School is officially in session, so cold and flu season is shortly behind. A “Seasonal Favorite,” Kirkland Signature Chicken Noodle Soup is an easy way to serve the classic soup to everyone in the family. A huge container costs just $3.99/lb in the deli section.

A Savory Kirkland Signature Meal

All the influencers have been sharing about another returning seasonal favorite ready to place in the oven. Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie is back in the Costco deli and costs just $4.29/lb.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

And a Sweet Seasonal Dessert

Another seasonal favorite of customers? Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie. The beloved, but sometimes divisive, Thanksgiving favorite, is in the bakery for $5.99.

There Is Also a New Fall Dessert in the Bakery

If you prefer apples to pumpkins in the fall, there is a new dessert in the Costco bakery just for you. Caramel Apple Strudel Bites are featured in the newsletter, $8.99 a box.

And, There is a New Chocolate Cake

Alternatively, if you aren’t into pumpkins or apples, then make sure to pick up a Mocha Crunch Bar Cake. Get the new item for $18.99.

A Coveted Dyson Hair Dryer Is on Major Sale

Whether you are starting your holiday shopping early or have been waiting to pull the trigger and splurge on yourself, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, Stand and Attachments is on major sale. Take $70 off now through September 19th on the designer hair tool.

A Retro Camera Bundle Just Landed at Stores

Nostalgia is hot right now. If you are old school and remember Polaroid from the old days, the Polaroid Now Generation 3 i-Type Instant Camera Bundle should be added to your list. Get the set for just $129.99.

Delicious Chocolate Mousse Is on Sale

There is so much chocolate to be had at Costco this month. A 6-count box of Delici Chocolate Mousse is $3 off from now until September 28.

A Perfect Fall Shirt Jacket

Costco has lots of new fall and winter clothing trickling in. From now until September 21, take $2 off this SAGE Women’s Plush Shirt Jacket, perfect for the in-between season. The “shacket” is just $12.99.