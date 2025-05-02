7 Costco Items Frugal Shoppers Say Are Worth Every Penny

Costco is the place to shop for sensational, impossible-to-beat deals. However, there are some deals so good that the money you save from them alone can make a membership worth it. Are you on a tight budget or simply want to save money? Here are 7 Costco items that frugal shoppers swear are worth every penny.

Prescriptions

Costco is a great place to shop for prescriptions. "All pharmacy items are priced waaaay below retail. That goes for OTC and scrips. Huge savings," the top comment reads. Some even use the pharmacy for pet meds. "I have three dogs. The difference in their prescriptions at Costco vs the vet pays for my executive membership all by itself," another writes.

Produce

One value-driven shopper extensively revealed their shopping list, starting with produce. "Bananas are only $0.50/lb when bought from Costco, so practically free. They provide potassium that will help you stay healthy if you are eating a simple diet. Citrus fruits, like oranges or clementines, are also very cheap per pound, you just have to buy several pounds. If you eat a banana and an orange every day, you'll generally be healthier than if you don't," they wrote.

Eggs

Stock up on eggs at Costco. "Eggs are much cheaper from Costco than elsewhere, since the smallest amount you can buy is 2 dozen. If that's not too many to keep around, then you can easily hard boil eggs almost anywhere for a portable, high-protein snack," they added.

Pancake Mix

If you are a fan of pancakes, don't sleep on Costco's mix. "Costco sells a 10 lb bag of pancake mix which lets you make pancakes for pennies each. It's a just-add-water mix, so all you need is a mixing bowl, a whisk, and measuring cups for your batter and water," the same poster added.

Rotisserie Chicken

Costco's famously cheap rotisserie chicken is the reason why some people join the warehouse. "You absolutely can not go wrong with the rotisserie chicken its probably one of the greatest food deals of all time. I used to get a couple at a time and turn them into a couple of weeks' worth of meal prep," one notes.

Hot Dog and Soda Deal

The other famously cheap deal at Costco? Their hot dog and drink meal. "Can't beat a hot dog and a soda for $1.50," one writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pizza

Costco frozen pizza is a great deal, according to shoppers, "so much cheaper than supermarket pizza," writes one. "The Kirkland Cauliflower crust Supreme pizza is probably the best frozen pizza I've ever had," someone adds. Another recommends ordering a whole pizza at the food court. "Call in an order when you get to the store, do your shopping, and pick it up on your way out. When you get home, cover each piece in plastic wrap and freeze. If you can't make it home for lunch on busy days, one of these frozen slices is an easy packed lunch – put it in a lunchbox or just wrap it in a few paper towels and stick it in your backpack. Microwave for 1-2 min when lunchtime comes around, and instant lunch."