8 Best Summer Bakery Items You Can Score at Costco Right Now

As summer approaches, Costco is bringing back some old favorites and new surprises to the bakery to start the season off right—and you can safely bet that the popular warehouse club isn't done yet.

Returning this year are classics like apple pie and mini chocolate chip cookies, as well as hits from last summer like key lime pie and strawberries and cream bar cake. You'll also start to see soon-to-be new favorites like the "creamy and delicious" dessert that just started rolling out at various warehouses, generating considerable buzz on social media.

In typical Costco style, bakery selections at each warehouse may vary, and selections will continue to rotate throughout the summer months. Don't bypass grabbing a Costco dessert if you are hosting any gathering this summer. It's a quick, easy, and delicious way to feed a crowd.

Here are eight desserts you should be able to find in your warehouse right now or throughout the warmer months ahead.

Key Lime Pie

Nutrition : (Per 1/16 pie)

Calories : 370

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 44 g)

Protein : 6 g

A Costco summer favorite is finally back in action. Key lime pie has started to roll out for the summer and so has the peanut gallery of commenters. Some love the pie. "[O]ne of the better bakery items imo and the best store bought key lime pie I've had," wrote one fan on Reddit. Others suggest the flavors are out of balance. "Too sweet and not as tart as key lime pie should be," according to one critic. Nonetheless, you can expect this four-pound pie to be a hot-ticket item again this season.

Caramel Flan

Nutrition : (Per 1/16th cake):

Calories : 230

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 7 g

Another sporadic rollout, the Kirkland Signature caramel flan has been spotted over the years in certain markets but is just making its way to others for the first time. Traditionally, the Latin-American dessert doesn't often come in a three-pound version, but the Costco bakery has a way of supersizing everything, including this caramel sweetened egg custard with caramel on top. Some have complained about the doneness of the flan but if you are looking for something different than your classic American dessert, take this for a spin. It will run you $14.99 at the warehouse, but prices may vary across the country.

Strawberry and Cream Bar Cake

Nutrition : (Per 1/12 cake)

Calories : 320

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 25 g)

Protein : 3 g

This fruitier cousin of Costco's perennial tuxedo cake (with the same rectangle shape and layers) is back for its second season, and I am personally glad to see it. Strawberry jam and whipped cream come layered between a dense vanilla cake. The dessert is light and summery and you can grab one for $18.99 at the warehouse (a dollar more than last year).

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies

NUTRITION (PER 3 COOKIES) :

CALORIES : 170

FAT : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

SODIUM : 85 mg

CARBS : 24 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

PROTEIN : 1 g

If you put out a container of mini cookies within a crowd, they'll likely be gone in minutes flat. For those times where you just want a little something sweet, need to feed a crew of kids, or just want something easy at a cookout, these mini chocolate chip cookies always deliver. They may not be the best cookies ever but they are soft and chewy and easy to devour. You'll get about 60 cookies for $8.99 at the warehouse, which is an incredible deal, too.

Apple Pie

NUTRITION (PER 1/16TH PIE) :

CALORIES : 350

FAT : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

SODIUM : 350 mg

CARBS : 54 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 31 g)

PROTEIN : 3 g

This stalwart dessert makes an appearance for all of the big American holidays: Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, and a bunch of times in between. Weighing in as one of Costco's biggest desserts, the double-crust apple pie is a crowd pleaser with its not overly sweet apple filling. It's a Thanksgiving favorite, and it would make a great summer dessert a la mode.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tuxedo Cake

NUTRITION (PER 1 SLICE) :

CALORIES : 370

FAT : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

SODIUM : 240 mg

CARBS : 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 24 g)

PROTEIN : 4 g

One of my most favorite Costco desserts, the Tuxedo cake, is back (or did it ever go away?) as a summer dessert. The rich, luxurious-tasting chocolate explosion is so delicious that fans on Reddit are warning, "do not buy," unless you want to eat the whole cake in a few days yourself. It looks like a restaurant dessert and tastes like one, too. Grab it for $17.99 at the warehouse. You won't be disappointed.

Banana Cream Pie

Nutrition information unavailable

New to the Costco bakery is the highly coveted banana cream pie that seems to be selectively popping up in a few warehouses. Maybe as a test case? I asked about this at my local bakery and the staff seemed to be clueless about the roll out. Nevertheless, people are going crazy for this this "creamy and delicious" pie in a hearty graham cracker crust, topped with a drizzle of caramel. Like any new rollout, feedback is mixed from too sweet to delicious for this three-plus pound pie that appears to be running around $15.99 in-warehouse.

Mixed Berry Cheesecake

Nutrition information unavailable

This mixed berry cheesecake is certainly new to my warehouse and it was sort of snuck in the back with the birthday cakes. I suspect a larger rollout soon for yet another ginormous cheesecake weighing in at five pounds, 10 ounces. Costco takes its traditional delicious cheesecake and tops it with a sour cream layer, followed by a topping of mixed berries: blueberries, cherries, raspberries and strawberries. Could this be a precursor or replacement for the four berry pie that wowed customers last summer? Time will tell.