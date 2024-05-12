25 Best Frozen Foods at Costco Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

No matter the season, Costco's freezer section is one of the best places in the store to find a ton of new try-at-your-own-pace meals and snacks. Dependable staples like frozen pizza and breakfast sandwiches are available all year long, but much of the selection will vary greatly based on the time of year.

In the late spring, the freezer mimics the rest of the store as a place filled with items to grill and summery treats—if you're looking for sweet frosty desserts, for instance, you'll find so many to choose from—alongside those meals you need when schedules are rushed.

Here are 25 exciting items currently in the freezer section. There's plenty of new products, some returning favorites, and a few must-grab staples.

Chipwich Double Chocolate Chip

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 300

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 27 g)

Protein : 5 g

You'll often find this popular brand of ice cream sandwiches in the Costco freezer section, usually appearing in different flavors over time, like the recent Girl Scout Cookie-inspired mint chocolate chip variety. The newest addition, which just debuted at Costco locations across the Northeast, is a rich double chocolate chip flavor, made with premium chocolate ice cream, chocolate chunk cookies, and real chocolate chips. A box of 10 will run you $11.99 at the warehouse.

Don Lee Farms Chipotle Black Bean Burger

NUTRITION : (Per 1 Piece):

CALORIES : 270

FAT : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

SODIUM : 560 mg

CARBS : 35 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 3 g)

PROTEIN : 7 g

Costco has loaded up with vegetarian options for the grilling season, starting with these organic chipotle black bean burgers, which come with a spicy kick. Bits of sweet corn, tomatoes, and onions amp up the flavor. Twelve burgers will run you $13.99 at the warehouse.

Pots and Co Peach Almond Crumble

NUTRITION : (Per 1/2 Tray):

CALORIES : 360

FAT : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

SODIUM : 85 mg

CARBS : 52 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 35 g)

PROTEIN : 4 g

If you're looking for an easy dessert that looks impressive, this British import has you covered. Peach compote is sprinkled with a cinnamon, almond butter crumble. Simply heat in the provided tray and you have the perfect dinner party dessert. These are $13.99 at the warehouse for a box of two trays. Each tray serves four people or more.

Arctic Fish Blackened Atlantic Salmon

NUTRITION : (Per 5.35 Ounce Serving):

CALORIES : 390

FAT 30 g (Saturated Fat : 4 g)

SODIUM : 200 mg

CARBS : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

PROTEIN : 27 g

Costco has no shortage of salmon selections on any given day, but these blackened fillets were newer to our warehouse. The box comes with six, individually wrapped skin-on portions of fish, already blackened for $21.89.

Sea Cuisine Cheddar Biscuit Tilapia

NUTRITION : (Per 4 Ounce Serving):

CALORIES : 190

FAT : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

SODIUM : 450 mg

CARBS : 15 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

PROTEIN : 27 g

If you are looking for something different to try, the breading on this tilapia is "cheddar biscuit inspired." You'll get a two-pound box for $15.79 at the warehouse. That includes about eight servings. As a bonus, the fillets are actually gluten free.

Red's Pork Carnitas Burritos

NUTRITION : (Per 1 Burrito):

CALORIES : 350

FAT : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

SODIUM : 760 mg

CARBS : 34 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

PROTEIN : 18 g

Red's is a staple brand at Costco, offering everything from breakfast sandwiches to burritos. The pork carnitas burrito is newest to the freezer aisle. It's filled with pepper jack cheese, brown rice, pinto beans, peppers, onions, and pork carnitas, of course, topped with a tomatillo sauce. You can grab a box of ten for $16.99

Don Lee Farms Crispy Chicken Tacos

NUTRITION : (Per 2 Tacos):

Calories : 260

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 520

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 15 g

These pop up in different warehouses at different times of the year. Fans on Reddit generally agree: they are delicious. You can grab a box of 16 crispy chicken tacos for $13.99 at the warehouse. Six minutes in the air fryer gets them crispy.

Saongwon Korean Vegetable Pancakes

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 163

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 258 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 4 g

These ready-to-eat Korean style crispy vegetable pancakes take less than 10 minutes to heat up and are filled with onions, leeks, carrots, scallions and mushrooms. Some suggest topping it with an egg or making a dipping sauce to go alongside these savory pancakes. Ten pancakes will run you $10.49 in the warehouse.

Ristorante Garofalo Fettuccine Alfredo

NUTRITION : (Per 1 Cup):

CALORIES : 240

FAT : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

SODIUM : 340 mg

CARBS : 27 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

PROTEIN : 8 g

This isn't your gloopy faux Fettuccine Alfredo. This version hails from Italy and is made with real ingredients like 24 month aged Parmigiano Reggiano, butter, milk, cream, and homemade egg pasta. You can grab a box of three, one-pound packages for $11.99.

Kirkland Signature Normandy Vegetables

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup):

Calories : 35

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 3 g

Stocking up on frozen vegetables is always a good idea. This mix has cauliflower, broccoli, orange, and yellow carrots with no additives or preservatives. A large 5.5-pound bag will cost you $7.99 at the warehouse.

Ore-Ida Extra Crispy Fast Food Fries

NUTRITION : (Per 27 Fries):

CALORIES : 130

FAT : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

SODIUM : 450 mg

CARBS : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

PROTEIN : 2 g

These best-selling fries are back at the warehouse and you can snag a huge six-pound bag for $9.49. The package is resealable, too, so you can avoid freezer burn. They're a take on fast-food French fries, but these are gluten and cholesterol free. If you have kids in the house, then you can bet that they will go fast.

Kirkland Three Berry Blend

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup):

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 1 g

The only thing new about this Kirkland Three Berry Blend is the price. Once $14.99, it's now in the warehouse for only $10.99. You'll still get all the berry goodness in this four-pound bag filled with blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, flash frozen for all your smoothie needs.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jonny Pops Organic Star-Spangled Flag Pops

NUTRITION : (Per 1 Pop):

CALORIES : 50

FAT : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

SODIUM : 0 mg

CARBS : 13 g (Sugar: 13 g)

PROTEIN : 0 g

It's time to get ready for the Fourth of July with these star-spangled flag pops from Jonny Pops, with stripes in lemon, cherry, and blue raspberry. Stock up now because they'll likely disappear long before July. You can grab 18 for $12.69 at the warehouse.

Sea Cuisine Garlic Ginger Soy Cod

NUTRITION : (Per 4-Oz. Serving):

CALORIES : 120

FAT : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

SODIUM : 360 mg

CARBS : 5 g ( Sugar: 3 g)

PROTEIN : 16 g

These flavorful cod fillets marinated in a garlic ginger soy sauce are caught wild in Iceland and responsibly sourced. They make the perfect simple and healthy dinner. You can grab a two-pound box for $14.79 at the warehouse.

Tru Fru Chocolate Strawberries

NUTRITION : (Per 3 Pieces):

CALORIES : 90

FAT : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

SODIUM : 15 mg

CARBS : 10 g ( Sugar: 9 g)

PROTEIN : 1 g

These chocolate-covered frozen strawberries fly off the shelf with good reason—they're delicious. Covered with both milk and white chocolate, these berries are hyper-chilled to keep them tasting great and locking in the nutrition. A 20-ounce bag is $10.99 at the warehouse.

Kirkland Signature Wild Chilean Sea Bass

NUTRITION : (Per 1 Fillet):

CALORIES : 290

FAT : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

SODIUM : 115 mg

CARBS : 0 g

PROTEIN : 16 g

Wild Chilean sea bass is a luxurious fish, with the price tag to match. Kirkland Signature has introduced its own frozen fillets, but they're still going to cost you at $45.99 for a 1.5-pound bag. Each fillet is individually vacuum sealed, preventing the expensive bag from freezer burning before you finish it.

Kirkland Signature Grass Fed Wagyu Patties

Nutrition : (Per 1 Patty):

Calories : 440

Fat : 38 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g, Trans Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 24 g

Wagyu has made its way to both the butcher and frozen sections of the store, with these 1⁄3-pound patties, which are perfect for defrosting and throwing on the grill. They are one of Costco's many options for frozen patties, and by far the most upscale. A five-pound bag, or 15 burgers, costs $25.49 at the warehouse, not a bad deal for grass-fed Wagyu.

Sabatasso's Gluten-Free Pizza

NUTRITION : (Per Serving):

CALORIES : 330

FAT : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 8g)

SODIUM : 670 mg

CARBS : 36 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

PROTEIN : 12 g

It's not always easy to find gluten-free pizzas at the store, but Costco has you covered with a three-count box of a thin and crispy four-cheese pizzas made with mozzarella, fontina, parmesan, and asiago. It's currently on sale in the warehouse for $12.99.

Twisted Frozen Yogurt

Nutrition :

Double Chocolate Mint (Per 1 Tub)

Calories : 100

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 30 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 2 g

Imported from Australia, these low-fat frozen desserts are made with real probiotic yogurt and come in three flavors: double chocolate mint, strawberry shortcake, and sea salt caramel and vanilla bean. Just 100 calories a pop! You get 18 individually sized cups in each box.

Jones Dairy Farm Chicken Sausage Links

NUTRITION : (Per Sausage):

CALORIES : 90

FAT : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

SODIUM : 350 mg

CARBS : 0 g

PROTEIN : 10 g

This three-pound bag of fully-cooked chicken sausage links is an easy way to get added protein at breakfast in less than five minutes when you heat it up on the stovetop or in the microwave. You'll find no antibiotics, nitrates, sugar or preservatives, either. A bag is $14.99 at the warehouse.

Path of Life Honey Glazed Root Vegetables

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving):

Calories : 180

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 2 g

These diced honey-glazed vegetables, including sweet potatoes, butternut squash, kale, and parsnips, are dotted with dried cranberries for a sweet vegetable side dish with fall flavors. The box comes with five individual bags that take five minutes in the microwave or eight minutes on the stovetop. It costs $13.99 at the warehouse.

Kirkland Signature Stir Fry Vegetables

NUTRITION : (Per 1 Cup):

CALORIES : 35

FAT : 0g

SODIUM : 15 mg

CARBS : 7 g (Fiber: 2 g)

PROTEIN : 2 g

This 5.5-pound resealable bag is filled with a mix of stir fry vegetables, including broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, peppers, and more. Like all Kirkland vegetables, there are no preservatives. Just add protein if you wish for a quick and easy dinner.

La Vie Stuffed Churro Bites

NUTRITION :

Chocolate Hazelnut (Per 5 Bites)

CALORIES : 300

FAT : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

SODIUM : 100 mg

CARBS : 35 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 12 g)

PROTEIN : 4 g

These pop-in-your-mouth churro bites have been making the rounds on social media. For $12.99 in the warehouse, the box gives you a variety of cinnamon sugar-dusted churro bites filled with either chocolate hazelnut or Bavarian cream.

Drumstick Variety Pack

NUTRITION : (Per 1 Vanilla Drumstick):

CALORIES : 290

FAT : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

SODIUM : 330 g, 100g

CARBS : 34 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 22 g)

PROTEIN : 4 g

The unofficial start of summer is when the Drumstick variety pack returns to Costco. Stock up on a box of this three variety pack with the classic vanilla drumsticks, as well as vanilla caramel and vanilla fudge flavors, topped with the signature chopped peanuts.

Mason Dixie Cheddar Biscuit Sandwiches

NUTRITION : (Per 1 Sandwich):

CALORIES : 350

FAT : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

SODIUM : 1,080 mg

CARBS : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

PROTEIN : 15 g

The push towards the end of the school year can be hectic for many parents, and these biscuit sandwiches make it a little easier to get a high-protein breakfast going quickly. The cheddar biscuit is topped with a fried egg and slice of cheddar for a sandwich that's easy to heat in the oven or microwave.