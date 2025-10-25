There are lots of amazing deals at your local Costco warehouse and on the Costco website. However, some are too good to miss. From the hottest new Ninja products to the freshest catch on sale, this week’s deals are sensational. Here are 7 Costco items shoppers say are too cheap to pass up this week.

A Yankee Candle Gift Set

Costco New Deals shared about a great gift idea. “New yankee candle holiday set for $19.99 at Costco!! These smell amazing!! How cute are these to include in a gift basket this is such a great deal!! And do you notice I’m shaking slit 🤣🤣🤣 that’s me after drinking the new caramel mocha freeze. Too much caffeine and sugar lol,” they wrote.

The Ninja Slushy Drink Maker

Costco New Deals shared about a hot new drink making gadget. “Run to Costco for this deal!! Ninja Slushy the professional drink maker is $50 off right now!! You can make slushy, frappe, milk shakes and so much more!! I’m thinking piña colada!!! What would you make?” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia

Don’t miss this great deal on tilapia. The 2-pound Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia bag is $4 off until 10/26. According to the description, the filet is ASC-certified premium Tilapia covered “in a chef-inspired crust of corn tortilla chips, chipotle pepper, and garlic.”

Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner

Save yourself hours of shopping, prep time, and cooking with the help of Costco. The warehouse is selling a Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner that serves eight, a total of 28 pounds of food, for $199.99 delivered after $70 off.

Dyson Ball Animal 3+ Upright Vacuum

There’s a major Dyson sale! The Dyson Ball Animal 3+ Upright Vacuum is $90 off until November 3, with a limit of five per member. “I mean literally! It sucks so hard that it can be difficult at times to move it across your carpet. IF that’s the case change it to show that you have longer carpet and it will raise up a bit giving more air flow into the vacuum. I did a test with the 4 vacuums that I have and after all 3 of the other ones, two of them are Dyson’s BTW. (One an old Dyson Animal (like the original) and a Dyson V8 cordless.). This vacuum pulled up still more dirt from my carpets than all of them…. I would be blown away if it didn’t suck so hard!!!” writes a shopper.

Popcornopolis Halloween Monster

Get a 24-pack of Popcornopolis Halloween Monster 2.2 oz Caramel Corn Mini Cones for $29.99 after $10 off, available online only. “After searching for unique treats, I ordered this online a few weeks prior to Halloween and I am so happy I did! These were so adorable when they arrived and everyone who received one from our house was so excited and happy when we handed them out. We tried one of the treats ourselves and the popcorn was fresh, full of flavor, the packaging was absolutely adorable!!! Perfect Price Point for such a fun treat! I hope they’re available next year as they’re now my holiday must!” a shopper wrote last year.

Starbucks Coffee Holiday Blend K-Cup Pod

Holiday coffee pods are here! Starbucks Coffee Holiday Blend K-Cup Pod, 72-count, is $37.99 after $10 off through 10/28/25. “Having tried dozens of different K-Cups at this point one thing is clear to me: Starbucks testing ended only when they got a good cup of coffee,” one shopper writes.