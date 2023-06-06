Costco Shoppers Are Going Crazy for This "Best Ever" Dressing

There's no better way to learn about the absolute best products at Costco than to take a tip or two from the chain's most passionate fans, who revel in sharing their opinions on products old and new. From newly released baked goods to "surprisingly good" meats, we've gleaned a lot of great shopping insight from Costco's online fanbase.

And most recently, the fanbase highlighted another product that seems to be universally beloved: a two-in-one dressing and marinade from the iconic Japanese brand Kewpie. Best known for its Mayo, which has ignited a collective obsession among chefs and home cooks in recent years, the brand also makes several different types of dressings and sauces, one of which has become a new go-to item among Costco shoppers.

"Anyone try Kewpie deep roasted sesame dressing?" one Redditor posted on the Costco subreddit, starting an avalanche of rave reviews. It seems that folks love it not just for its creamy, rich sesame flavor—but also for its multitude of uses on anything and everything.

"It's the best salad dressing ever," said one happy customer, while another agreed: "This is the best, I don't buy any other dressings anymore."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

There were even more emphatic comments celebrating the magical sesame dressing: "I'd drink it through a boba straw," and "I bathe in it, it's that good!".

All jokes aside, the comment section did reveal the myriad of ways Costco shoppers use the Kewpie Deep Roasted Sesame dressing in their kitchens. For example, one person recommends using it as a marinade for pan-seared ahi tuna and as a dipping sauce alongside it, while another said they use it as pasta sauce for cheese tortellini.

And forget plain-old mayo for chicken salad. Some suggest jazzing up your next batch with this instead. "I shred some Costco roast chicken, chop some cucumbers and mix 'em up with this dressing," attests one commenter on Reddit.

Other ideas include picking up a pack of Costco's chicken and cilantro wontons, crisping them in the air fryer, and then using this dressing as a dipping sauce.

You can also use it as an alternative to blue cheese for wings or toss it with some cabbage for a flavorful coleslaw.

However, it's worth keeping in mind that something that tastes this good isn't always the best choice when it comes to nutrition. This dressing has high levels of saturated fat and sodium, and packs a whopping 140 calories in a relatively small 2-tablespoon serving.