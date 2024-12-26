7 Costco Controversies That Rocked the Warehouse Club in 2024

Costco shoppers found a lot to love at the warehouse club this year, including all kinds of popular grocery items, from the returning fan-favorite s'mores cookies in the bakery to the so-dubbed "world's best" mac and cheese in the freezer aisle.

Of course, not every new development at Costco was met with unanimous applause. On the contrary, several things have sowed division and dissension among members of America's preeminent warehouse club in 2024. Costco made a number of major changes in recent months, including a long-anticipated increase in annual membership fees. It also tinkered with some of its most deeply cherished products. Those types of decisions are bound to upset at least a few longstanding customers.

Virtually any time that something shifts in the Costco universe, you can count on social media to chronicle the fallout from every corner of the retailer's fervent fanbase. Here's a look at some of the issues that stirred up the most controversy at the members-only club this past year.

New rotisserie chicken bags

The famously low $4.99 price tag still hasn't budged, but a change in packaging for Costco's rotisserie chickens nonetheless created a stir among club members. In March, Costco started to phase out its traditional plastic clamshell containers. It began packaging the roasted birds in resealable bags instead, a move aimed at reducing the retailer's plastic use by 75%.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

While some members applauded the eco-friendly effort, others complained that the new bags were leaky and less convenient. Some shoppers even suggested they would be willing to pay more if Costco reverted to the old packaging. Despite these gripes, the change was expected to save an estimated 17 million pounds of plastic and reduce carbon emissions by removing 1,000 freight trucks from the road annually.

Escalating membership policy enforcement

Costco bolstered its efforts to block non-members from taking advantage of the club's benefits by installing digital membership card scanners at warehouse entrances this past summer. Previously, customers only scanned their cards at checkout. With the rise of self-checkout registers, however, the company noticed an uptick in non-members using cards that did not belong to them. "We don't feel it's right that non-members receive the same benefits and pricing as our members," Costco previously told Eat This, Not That! in a statement.

While some customers complained about the scanners creating more lines and further delays at Costco's notoriously crowded warehouses, others voiced support for stricter enforcement of membership guidelines. Additionally, Costco moved to prohibit non-members from accessing its outdoor food courts at certain locations, a move intended to relieve overcrowding and a change that similarly received mixed reactions from shoppers.

Limited book sales

If you enjoy browsing the literary selection at your local warehouse, your options will be much more limited in the new year. Costco reportedly plans to discontinue its regular year-round book sales in most locations, beginning in January 2025, and instead move to a more seasonal model with selections available only from September through December. The New York Times reported that the process of manually stocking and restocking books became too labor-intensive compared to other merchandise. However, according to Publishers Weekly, Costco may still maintain its permanent book selection in a select number of about 100 stores.

The decision to limit sales nonetheless frustrated the retailer's more bookish members, prompting threats to shop elsewhere. Others, however, argue the selection had gone downhill in recent years and therefore isn't such a big loss. "Their book selection is always disappointing and overpriced," one critic wrote on Reddit. "If they're not gonna make it worth it I won't miss it."

Discontinued chocolate chips

Baking enthusiasts and chocoholics alike were equally upset by Costco's summertime decision to discontinue its Kirkland Signature chocolate chips, replacing the popular store brand with big-name Nestlé Toll House products. In a memo posted on Reddit, the company explained that rising cocoa prices made it difficult to offer the chocolate chips at a competitive price. However, the retailer hinted at a possible comeback for the popular product in the future if market conditions improve.

While many shoppers were upset by the loss of a popular product, some seemed even more annoyed with its unpopular replacement, citing Nestlé's lengthy ingredient list and controversial labor practices, among other issues. "I would rather pay more to NOT support Nestle," one aggrieved customer wrote in a Reddit comment, which garnered dozens of upvotes.

Shrinking muffins

Size clearly matters for a bulk retailer like Costco. The same goes for much of its clientele, which has grown accustomed to oversized goods of all kinds, particularly in the bakery department with its five-pound pies and softball-sized "mini" cakes. So, shoppers were understandably aghast at the sudden reduction in muffin size at certain locations.

Historically, Costco's muffins have been massive, weighing nearly six ounces each. They usually come in six packs, and you can pick two containers for just $9.99 at the warehouse. The newer, smaller muffins are closer to four ounces. They come in packs of eight, priced at $6.99 each. While dieters and dietitians may applaud the smaller portions, many fans were taken aback not just by the shrinking unit size but by the reduction in overall value as well. One calculating shopper estimated the new muffins are "58% more expensive."

New food court sandwiches

Costco members had been clamoring for a sandwich option in the club's food courts ever since the beloved hot turkey and provolone was taken away during the COVID-19 pandemic. The retailer has since launched three different new spins on the food-court sandwich—none of which have come close to matching the original item's popularity.

In 2024, Costco debuted two such sandwiches, beginning with a turkey Swiss item and followed by a chicken and bacon option, both priced at $6.99. Both additions sparked a lot of commentary, some positive but generally more negative. Critics blasted the items' high calorie counts as well as the temperature. All of the new sandwiches have been served cold—not warmed up like the old sandwich that everyone loved. "It's like they don't even try with our US food court anymore," complained one shopper on Reddit.

Not-so-fresh produce

Costco shoppers have long complained about the quality of the store's fresh produce, or lack thereof, citing issues like rapid spoilage and poor taste. That criticism only intensified in 2024. While some defenders have reported good experiences with Costco's fruits and vegetables, the recurring complaints suggest that quality issues persist, especially in certain regions.

Some members say they've sworn off the club's produce department altogether. "I love Costco for lots of groceries I routinely buy," one shopper wrote on Reddit, "but I get my produce elsewhere." Costco has not publicly addressed these concerns.