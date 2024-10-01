This Seasonal Costco Beer Is Getting Rave Flavor Reviews

The fall is filled with so much more than apple crisp and pumpkin pie. It's also an occasion for enjoying seasonal beers. And if you're looking to sip on something new as you watch football or carve pumpkins, Costco recently launched a stout you'll want to keep in mind the next time you visit the warehouse club.

The new alcoholic offering is the Kirkland Signature Vintage Ale, an imperial stout made by Oregon's Deschutes Brewery. The beer is brewed with dark chocolate malt, milled oats, and Dutch cocoa. It's then aged the beer for nine months in oak barrels that were previously used to make Kentucky bourbon, as noted by Costco on Instagram.

The new 22-ounce stout is available in select locations, where shoppers have spotted the beer for $9.99. However, the cost can vary by location. Since Costco released this beverage, customers have shared positive reviews on social media.

"Kirkland 12% Imperial Stout is dangerously easy to drink," one fan wrote on Reddit, adding, "I shouldn't be surprised, it's brewed by Deschutes, so of course it's well-balanced."

This prompted others to express their fondness for the beer in the comments.

"I had one this weekend! It was very yummy," one Costco shopper said.

"Honestly I wish I bought [a] few as it was really good," another one added.

"Just polished a bottle. Pretty damn good. I'd give [it] a smidge over 4 out of 5," one fan wrote in a separate Reddit thread.

Despite customers' words of praise, the Kirkland Signature Vintage Ale has still gotten some critiques.

"It's a great deal for the price. But, it tastes more hoppy and bitter than most bourbon barrel aged beers that I like. The second half of the bottle tastes better than the first," one shopper noted, calling the new beer "just ok."

"Yeah I tried it….I'd say meh. Worth about $10 hah," someone else shared on Reddit.

The new Kirkland Signature Vintage Ale is just one of many fall items shoppers can score at Costco right now. For those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth, the warehouse club bakery is now offering several seasonal treats, including apple and pumpkin pie, pumpkin streusel muffins, and a new cinnamon coffee cake. The bakery also recently introduced a new mixed berry streusel cheesecake that has shoppers raving.