Costco's Indulgent New Dessert Has Shoppers Drooling: 'Looks Dangerous'

Tantalizing new finds pop up in Costco's bakery section all the time, and shoppers never fail to get excited whenever the department introduces a never-before-seen treat for them to sample. The latest new arrival to cause a stir in the Costco community is a massive dessert that shoppers are calling "dangerous" and a threat to their self-control.

Earlier this week, a Costco member spotted a new Mixed Berry Streusel Cheesecake at a Costco in Everett, Wash., and shared the exciting news with fellow shoppers on Reddit. It features a sweet graham crust and rich cheesecake topped with a mixed fruit filling (cherries, blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries), and crisp streusel. The sizable dessert weighs in at around four and a half pounds and was selling for $22.99 at the location where it was spotted, though prices could vary.

Costco's Food Court Pizza Just Got a Major Upgrade That Has Customers Buzzing

The cheesecakes sold in Costco's bakery department are already popular with members, especially limited-edition flavor varieties such as the Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake that was available over the summer. So, it's not surprising at all that shoppers already have great things to say about the new Mixed Berry Streusel Cheesecake. TikTok food reviewers Meg and Maddie Antonelli (@floridamomof3), a mother and daughter team, raved about the dessert in a video this week. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"My tastebuds…I'm crying," Meg Antonelli said.

"Had it. It was soooo good," a TikToker agreed in the comments section.

Meanwhile, others who haven't had the chance to sample the new bakery item yet are already drooling over the idea of a cheesecake topped with a generous layer of berries and streusel.

"That looks dangerous for my body," a Costco shopper wrote in a Reddit discussion about the new bakery item.

"RIP my diet," another commented.

Costco Is Selling This Fall Essential at an Incredible Price

As with any other new Costco product, the Mixed Berry Streusel Cheesecake may become available at some warehouses earlier than others. Interested shoppers should check directly with their local Costco to confirm it's in stock before making the trip. Members have reported spotting the dessert in San Diego; Fremont, Calif.; and New Berlin, Wis., in addition to Everett.

Just don't wait too long to snag a Mixed Berry Streusel Cheesecake if you're craving one. A Redditor warned that Costco is only making a limited number of the desserts to use up leftover filling from the Mixed Berry and Cheese Danishes it offered over the summer.