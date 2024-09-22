8 Costco Fall Items Customers Are Raving About

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While fall just officially kicked off, retailers and brands have been gearing up for the season for several weeks. And at Costco, fall-themed items have been cropping up all summer, with the warehouse club selling Halloween knickknacks as early as June.

At this point in the year, the warehouse club is chock-full of autumnal goodies designed to help you enjoy Halloween festivities, tailgating parties, cozy nights in, and other special occasions that call for pumpkin spice treats. But really, who needs a reason to indulge in delicious fall flavors?

As you get into the fall spirit, you'll want to stop by Costco to pick up some of its special seasonal items. Here are eight products that have recently gotten shoppers talking. As always, pricing and availability can vary by location.

Apple Pie

Nutrition (Per 1/16th pie) :

Calories : 350

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 54 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 3 g

Is there any fruit more emblematic of fall than apples? Take advantage of the season's bounty by indulging in apple-flavored treats, such as apple crisp, apple tarts, and, of course, apple pie. Costco's apple pie is certainly an eye-catching one, clocking in at more than four pounds.

The massive dessert recently got notable attention after Costco shared an image of the dessert on Facebook, prompting multiple glowing reviews. "One of the best apple pies other than baking one myself. Yum!" one fan wrote. "I've bought this pie before and it was absolutely delicious!" another one commented.

Junior's Apple Crumble Cheesecake

Nutrition information unavailable.

Pie is far from being the only apple-flavored dessert at Costco. The warehouse club also offers Apple Crumble Cheesecake, sold under the Junior's brand, a New York City restaurant chain famous for its cheesecake.

The eight-inch treat features New York Cheesecake with an apple pie filling, baked in sweet pie dough, and topped with streusel. For additional sweetness, it's also dusted in powdered sugar. Instagram user @costcoaisles spotted this three-pound cheesecake at the end of August for $14.99. "Love juniors!!!" one shopper wrote in the post's comments section.

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Nutrition information unavailable.

For a cinnamon-packed dessert that doesn't contain any apple or pumpkin, Costco offers a new Cinnamon Coffee Cake that retails for $9.99. This is made with a cocoa and cinnamon batter and topped with a butter cinnamon streusel. Pair it with a cup of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate for an extra boost of coziness.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Cinnamon coffee cake is outstanding," one fan recently shared on Reddit, adding," Highly recommend."

Alden's Organic Pumpkin Ice Cream Sandwiches

Nutrition (Per 1 sandwich) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 2 g

Just because the temperatures are dropping doesn't mean you should overlook frozen desserts. In fact, Costco has one made for the fall season: Alden's Organic Pumpkin Cheesecake Sammies. According to the product page, these limited-edition ice cream sandwiches feature swirls of organic pumpkin and cheesecake ice cream. The warehouse club currently offers the sandwiches in 18-count packages.

"If you like pumpkin spice dessert, they are delicious. We like them. Wish they weren't in the house though…." one fan recently wrote on Reddit. "They are excellent," another one added.

Pumpkin Pie

Nutrition : (Per serving)

Calories : 320

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 6 g

Costco generated major buzz at the end of August by bringing back its beloved pumpkin pie. And the best part? It's still available for just $5.99. However, it's important to note that this can vary, with one Reddit user sharing that this bakery item is $7.99 in their area.

"I honestly don't think you can make it from scratch for much less than $6," one shopper pointed out on Reddit. "It's a staple in my fridge from September to November!" Costco fan account @costcobuys shared on Instagram.

Noosa Fall Yogurt Variety Pack

Nutrition : Salted Caramel (Per container):

Calories : 54

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 6 g

Grab a spoon because Costco is now offering a yogurt trio that will help you celebrate the fall season. The warehouse club recently rolled out Noosa's Fall Yoghurt Variety Pack, which includes three flavors: vanilla bean, cinnamon, and salted caramel.

The pack includes 12 flavors and costs between $8.99 and $9.49 depending on your region, according to @costcobuys, who shared the product's release on Instagram. "Literally eating the cinnamon roll flavor right now! So good!" one fan wrote in a comment. "These are SO delish!" another one said.

Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

Nutrition : (Per muffin)

Calories : 680

Fat : 34 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 640 mg

Carbs : 84 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 42 g)

Costco's bakery is home to several muffin flavors, and this fan-favorite option recently returned to shelves, much to shoppers' delight. "I look forward to these every year!!!" one shopper commented on an Instagram post about the dessert's return. These pumpkin spiced muffins are topped with a streusel and drizzled with icing. The seasonal item has been spotted for $9.99 as part of Costco's deal that requires shoppers to purchase any two six-packs of muffins.

Kirkland Signature Vintage Ale

Nutrition information unavailable.

If you're looking for a new beer to sip on during Football Sundays, Costco just introduced a brand-new variety: Kirkland Signature Vintage Ale. The warehouse club shared on its Instagram that Deschutes Brewery brews this Imperial Stout with dark chocolate malt, milled oats, and Dutch cocoa before aging it for nine months in oak barrels that were previously used to produce Kentucky Bourbon.

After Costco announced this launch, multiple commenters inquired about whether this will be available in their region. Others expressed their excitement.

"Finding my keys so I can head to every Costco in my region…" one Instagram user shared. "Imperial stouts got me into craft beer. I'm STOKED!" another one commented.