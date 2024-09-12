Costco's Bakery Just Rolled Out a New 'Crumbly, Delicious' Dessert

Costco's bakery is a year-round destination, but the treat epicenter may be at its best come autumn. Beyond the pumpkin streusel muffins, chicken pot pies, and morning buns, a new baked good is stealing the hearts of Costco enthusiasts.

The latest treat to capture the attention of shoppers is Costco's new Cinnamon Coffee Cake, an icing and crumble-topped loaf cake that hit the warehouse bakery in the last few days and already has a trove of fans eager to dig in.

"Cinnamon coffee cake is outstanding," a Costco fan shared in a dedicated subreddit about the sweet new all-day treat.

"It's the worst because I end up eating 40,000 calories in a sitting," another enthusiast jokingly responded.

"This is dangerous. I'm tempted to eat half of it in one sitting," a shopper agreed.

The loaf cake lists sugar as its first ingredient, followed by flour, which comes as a bit alarming for those curious about the nutritional value of the new cake.

"For sugar being the first ingredient it's not nearly as sweet as you'd expect," an early fan posted.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

At Costco, sugar may often outweigh other ingredients as another taste tester noted, "For Costco's bakery items, it is common for sugar to be the first ingredient on the list."

A few confused shoppers noted that the coffee cake doesn't have coffee in it, but rather is a style of cake, typically cinnamon flavored like this one, to be enjoyed with coffee or tea.

Those who want a single serving of the crumbly and sugary treat can also find similar flavors in Costco's coffee cake muffin. "Highly recommend the coffee cake muffin as well if you want to save on cleaning a knife. So good!" one shopper shared. "Just takes 20 seconds to warm up in the microwave."

Naturally, the Costco fandom is abuzz with news of the new loaf cake, which costs $9.99 and is sold in its own tin for easy storage—if it lasts beyond the first serving.

"Just got one today and it's amazing omg," someone commented on the popular @CostcoBuys Instagram account, which posted a reel showcasing the new cake on Wednesday, September 11.

"It's crumbly, delicious, and definitely a new favorite!" the CostcoBuys account shared.

@CostcoGuide also shared a first look at the new coffee cake along with the raspberry morning buns, both beloved but contentious for their high quantities of sugar.

Those looking for a healthier breakfast treat may want to consider Costco's beloved and versatile Aussie Bites.