Costco’s Most Beloved Fall Dessert Is Already Back In Stores

There are still a few weeks of summer left to relish before we start the transition into the chilly weather and shorter days of fall. Costco, however, has already commenced its autumn 2024 festivities by bringing back its most beloved fall bakery item early.

Costco's fan-favorite pumpkin pie (320 calories per serving) has started to reappear at the retailer over the past few days, according to customer reports. Featuring a spiced pumpkin filling baked inside a flaky crust, the pie is sold for a limited time throughout autumn and the holiday season every year, typically returning to stores in late summer.

Costco shoppers adore the pumpkin pie not only for its "awesome" flavor, but also for its incredible value. The popular, massive pies are still priced at just $5.99 in 2024 despite weighing more than three pounds and offering a suggested 12 servings.

As one customer has pointed out on Reddit: "I honestly don't think you can make it from scratch for much less than $6."

The 2024 return of pumpkin pie is even earlier than last year, when it was spotted around the tail end of August. But customers seem to have no complaints about the shorter wait to enjoy the seasonal dessert this year.

"I thought that seeing geese fly south was the sign that cooler days are upon us, but pumpkin pie season at Costco is a much tastier indicator," a Redditor commented on a post about the pie's return.

"Omg I gotta go to Costco!" another wrote.

As with any new Costco arrival, the pumpkin pie may hit shelves at certain warehouses earlier than others. Interested customers should check directly with their local Costco to confirm whether the bakery item is available yet before heading over to grab one.

The pumpkin pie is only the latest in a recent string of exciting launches in Costco's bakery section. The retailer also recently rolled out new giant sprinkle cupcakes with chocolate or white buttercream, and the rave reviews began to pour in soon after.

"These are so moist and the buttercream is so creamy. 10/10," the fan account @costcohotfinds captioned a post about the new bakery item.

Cinnamon Chip Bisconie Bites, Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake, and a Rosemary Parmesan Cheese Loaf are some of the other new bakery finds that have also been garnering buzz.

Nutrition information has been included when available.