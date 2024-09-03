9 Best Fall Bakery Items You Can Score at Costco Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It might still feel like summer outside, but fall has already arrived at retailers nationwide. Pumpkin Spice Lattes and other seasonal drinks are back on the menu at Starbucks and Dunkin', and with kids back in school and football games underway, it's safe to say that the dog days of summer are slipping away, and chillier weather is just around the corner.

For the past few weeks, shoppers at Costco have noticed fall's arrival, too with Halloween decorations arriving early this summer. That trend has since reached its bakery section, where new and returning items including the retailer's most beloved fall pie have appeared with much fanfare on social media.

If you are a fall flavor fan, grab these items on your next Costco run while you still can. The warehouse chain is known for its limited run of seasonal items, and before you know it, the bakery will have moved on to the winter holidays.

Pumpkin Pie

Nutrition: (Per Serving)

Calories: 320

Fat: 11 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium: 380 mg

Carbs: 48 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 31 g)

Protein: 6 g

It doesn't get more fall than pumpkin pie. The good news is that what is arguably Costco's most beloved fall dessert has made an early return in 2024. Pumpkin fans, rejoice: your pie is back in stock for the season.

Instagrammer @costcodeals shared that the annual arrival of Costco's Pumpkin Pie, which retails for $5.99, was spotted at Costco in the Garden Grove, Calif., this August. The pumpkin pie's annual return is music to many Costco shoppers' ears, including one on Reddit who shared, "The only pumpkin pie I eat is the one they make."

Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

Nutrition: (Per Muffin)

Calories: 680

Fat: 34 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium: 640 mg

Carbs: 84 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 42 g)

Few bakery items scream "fall" quite like Pumpkin Streusel Muffins. Instagrammer @whats_in_your_cart spotted the muffins at Costco recently, with commenters noting how highly anticipated they are each year.

The oversized Pumpkin Streusel Muffins are traditionally sold in six-packs, unlike the recent shift to smaller muffins in eight-pack containers. This move drew criticism from customers, so it remains to be seen if the fall favorite switches up its packaging this year or sticks to the standard size. Find them in your local warehouse for $9.99.

Rosemary Parmesan Cheese Loaf

Nutrition: (Per Serving)

Calories: 160

Fat: 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium: 310 mg

Carbs: 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein: 6 g

Costco members can skip the ordinary loaf of sourdough bread this autumn for something with a little extra flavor. Instagrammer @costco_doesitagain recently posted an image of the Rosemary Parmesan Cheese Loaf, made with aged parmesan cheese, sea salt, and rosemary. It's perfect for dipping in your favorite fall soup or enjoying with a cozy autumnal dinner.

Costco members became instant fans of this new bakery arrival with one commenter on Redditor sharing, "Picked it up yesterday. So delicious!" Another Costco shopper on Reddit was inspired by the bread's flavors to create a savory French toast with spinach and artichoke dip.

Chicken Pot Pie

Nutrition: (Per Serving)

Calories: 510

Fat: 30 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium: 990 mg

Carbs: 48 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein: 13 g

Fall isn't all about the sweets; there are plenty of savory items Costco shoppers look forward to stocking up on once the temperatures drop. One of those fall staples is the Chicken Pot Pie. Fan accounts started sharing sightings of the pie in their Instagram stories, so keep your eyes peeled during your next Costco run.

Many Costco members eagerly await the chance to get their hands on the Chicken Pot Pie again this fall. One Redditor shared their affinity for the pie, writing how much they love the "crisp and buttery" crust, adding that "the lattice is pretty too." The commenter continued, "The filling had lots of veggies and chicken, and the sauce was a good consistency, not very overpowering flavor-wise, which I liked." This season, the Chicken Pot Pie retails for $3.99 per pound.

Raspberry Morning Buns

Nutritional information is unavailable.

Morning Buns have previously made the rounds in Costco's bakery, with shoppers noting the dry consistency as a letdown for an otherwise mouth-watering breakfast concept. Instagrammers @costcodeals and @whats_in_your_cart shared on Instagram a recent sighting of Costco's Raspberry Morning Buns, a new fruity twist on the pastry. This variation is made with croissant dough, granulated sugar, and a raspberry filling. A nine-count retails for $8.99 at the warehouse.

Laura Lamb, the face behind the Instagram account @costcohotfinds, recommends throwing them in the air fryer for five minutes at 350 degrees for the perfect fall morning treat.

Cinnamon Chip Bisconie Bites

Nutritional information is unavailable.

Cinnamon is a quintessential fall flavor, which makes this next Costco bakery item all the more fitting this time of year. Are you looking for a bite-sized sweet treat to enjoy this fall? Keep your eyes peeled at your local Costco for the Cinnamon Chip Bisconie Bites. Instagrammer @whats_in_your_cart, recently spotted these cookies at Costco, noting that they're "soft and chewy and taste like Snickerdoodle." The poster also noted that these are very sugary, so if you don't have a significant sweet tooth, be warned.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A Reddit user confessed how habit-forming these cookies can be, sharing, "[I] picked up a bucket of these tender, delectable cookies today – oh my!!! I probably shouldn't have them in the house!" The cookies retail for $8.99 per container at the warehouse.

Bakery Street Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Nutritional information is unavailable.

Not every baked good at Costco comes from the store's bakery. You'll also find several third-party brands, including the Bakery Street Cinnamon Coffee Cakes. Stocked in Costco just in time for fall, these coffee cakes come in a six-pack filled with caramel whipped cream. A six-pack is available for $10.49 each at the warehouse.

Instagrammer @whats_in_your_cart noted that Bakery Street's cakes are "always moist," though these fall on the sweet side. Whether you pair them with a cup of coffee in the morning or enjoy them as an afternoon sweet, your kitchen will be well stocked for fall when you pick up a package of these coffee cakes.

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Nutritional information is unavailable.

Pineapple may not be the first flavor that comes to mind when you think of fall, but Costco just rolled out Pineapple Upside Down Cakes in its bakeries nationwide. Made with a graham cracker crust, this could be a great transitional dessert that fits those final few weeks of hot summer-like weather before fall truly arrives.

Instagrammer @costco.so.obsessed noted, "They look so good and dangerous [at] $13.99…each one is super heavy!" After trying the cake, the Instagrammer shared that it was "a tad sweet but really good with tea! It's definitely not dry."

Buttercream Cupcakes

Nutritional information is unavailable.

Whether you have a fall birthday or want to add a few more sweets to the kitchen, you can do so with Costco's new buttercream cupcakes, available in white and chocolate for $7.99 for a six-pack at the warehouse.

Formerly called "mini cakes," these larger-than-average cupcakes are a popular dessert at Costco's bakery, with different flavors rotating seasonally. In the past, Costco shoppers have enjoyed flavors ranging from Cookies N' Cream to Carrot Cake. Instagrammer Laura Lamb of @costcohotfinds rated the newest cupcakes 10 out of 10, adding, "These are so moist, and the buttercream is so creamy!"