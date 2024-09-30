Costco Shoppers Are Obsessed With These 'Unique & Beautiful' Fall Staples

Between the variety of pumpkin spice products and the enticing Halloween candy deals, fall is making its presence known at Costco, to say the least. The members-only warehouse club is fully stocked with all sorts of seasonal goodies, including decorative items, one of which recently caught the attention of shoppers on social media.

The popular Costco fan account @costcohotfinds recently spotted heirloom pumpkins for $5.99 at her local warehouse. "They're so unique and beautiful. I'm using these to decorate with, but you can actually cook with them, too," the social media user said on Instagram.

8 Costco Fall Items Customers Are Raving About

As depicted in the recent post, these eye-catching pumpkins come in multiple colors, shapes, and sizes, with certain varieties featuring bumpy, wart-like skin—a perfect option for Halloween.

In the post's comments, Instagram users fawned over the seasonal item.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"They are so nice and perfect for this season," one Costco fan wrote.

"We got these in FL. too! They are so pretty," another one added.

"That's an awesome price," a commenter noted.

However, as with any other Costco item, prices can vary by location. Some shoppers have seen these heirloom pumpkins being sold at Costco for $8.99 each.

9 Best Fall Bakery Items You Can Score at Costco Right Now

If you'd prefer to adorn your porch with classic orange pumpkins, Costco still has you covered. The warehouse club recently generated buzz with its jumbo pumpkins, which cost just $6.99 each.

Beyond the numerous pumpkin options, Costco's bakery has also been churning out various fall treats, including the new cinnamon coffee cake, which one fan described as "outstanding." This bakery item is made with a cocoa and cinnamon batter, topped with a crumbly butter streusel, and finished off with an icing drizzle. Shoppers have spotted the new cake for $9.99.

In addition to this cinnamon-filled sweet treat, Costco has brought back other fan-favorite desserts like the beloved pumpkin pie, which landed at the warehouse club back in August. The seasonal pie is 12 inches in diameter and weighs over three-and-a-half pounds. Plus, it sells for just $5.99, though some shoppers have seen it sold for two dollars more.

The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

A few other fall desserts you can score at Costco include the bakery's apple pie and pumpkin streusel muffins, as well as Junior's Apple Crumble Cheesecake and Alden's Organic Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream Sandwiches.