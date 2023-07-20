Costco Just Brought Back 2 of Its Most Popular Bakery Items

From the beloved chocolate chunk cookies to the massive muffins, Costco's lineup of bakery goods makes it a destination for consumers craving something sweet. And in great news for them, the list of dessert options at Costco just got a little longer.

Two of the retailer's most popular bakery items–mini lemon cakes and peanut butter chocolate pie–have returned to shelves and members are ecstatic.

The mini lemon cakes were first spotted in July 2022 and quickly became a hit with customers. The bakery item features lemon cake topped with sweet buttercream, white chocolate shavings, and a dollop of yellow lemon icing. But don't let the term "mini" fool you. These cakes might be smaller than your typical nine-inch cake, but they're also much larger than your average cupcake.

The Instagram account @costcohotfinds announced this week that the mini lemon cakes are back in stores right now to the delight of shoppers.

"Excuse me while I go buy these!" an Instagram user commented on the post.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Those things are dangerously delicious," another wrote.

The mini lemon cake six packs spotted by @costcohotfinds were selling for $8.99, though prices and availability could vary depending on the location.

Costco's wildly popular peanut butter chocolate pie also recently made a grand return to warehouses. This decadent, nearly five-pound dessert debuted around mid-March and quickly became one of the most talked-about, highly-praised Costco desserts of the year. It features a buttery graham cracker crust and layers of peanut butter and chocolate mousse.

After a short hiatus following that initial spring launch, shoppers reported this week that the pie is available once again at certain warehouses for a price of $19.99. Considering all the rave reviews it received the first time, it should be no surprise that members were delighted to see it back on shelves.

"Wow. The unicorn is back," a member commented on a Reddit post about the pie's return this week.

"I just stocked up and bought 4!" another wrote.

Don't wait too long before heading over to your local warehouse to snag these desserts if they pique your interest. Both were only available temporarily the last time they were in stores, and that may be the case this time as well.