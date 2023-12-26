12 Best Costco Party Essentials for New Year's Eve 2024

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It seems like Halloween was just yesterday, but in the time warp that is the holiday season, it's already time to ring in 2024! Ready or not, merely surviving another crazy year is worth a celebration. So celebrate big—whether it's just you and the ball drop countdown or you're hosting a house full of guests in full party regalia.

To throw the perfect party of any size, head to Costco. In its typical style, the warehouse and online site are stocked with all of the items you need for a New Year's Eve blowout if you decide to go big or just go low-key at home.

From splurge-worthy to just downright delicious, here are 12 Costco party essentials for the perfect New Year's Eve.

Shrimp Cocktail

Costco's shrimp cocktail is a party staple, ready to go with cooked, chilled shrimp, cocktail sauce, and a few lemons. It's simple to put out on a platter, and it's always a party pleaser. Most warehouses are putting out fresh trays daily so grab one the day before (or even the day of!). The shrimp cocktail will cost you $8.99 in the warehouse.

Beef Tenderloin USDA Prime

At $31.99 per pound, the USDA prime beef tenderloin is certainly a splurge, but it's also an impressive main for any NYE dinner party. Going USDA choice (also an option) will save you money, but you only ring in 2024 once, so go ahead and grab this impressive hunk of meat.

Fruit and Cheese Tray

If you don't feel like a big to-do for a cheese platter, this fruit and cheese tray is perfect. With chunks of cheddar and aged Gouda, plus a variety of fruit, including grapes and berries, it's a party pleaser for both adults and kids. It's also great for a New Year's Day brunch or Noon Year's Eve celebration and at $4.99 per pound, it's a great deal, too.

Caviar

YOLO as the young ones say, but, in all seriousness, if you are going to break out the caviar, why not on NYE? Costco offers a variety of different caviars in various sizes and sets. This set, on sale for $129, contains a 2-ounce jar of Golden Osetra caviar, blinis, and crème fraîche, great for two to four people.

Moet Imperial Champagne Minis

A midnight toast, or let's be honest, these days a 10 p.m. toast, is an obligatory NYE activity, so why not do it in style? Instead of popping one bottle, pop these six 187 milliliter bottles, enough for one glass of Champagne each and a fun bottle to take home. It costs $69.99 for the six bottles in the warehouse.

Dolce Mia Chocolate Dream Flutes

An impressive dessert without baking? Yes, please. These individual chocolate mousse cups with chocolate shavings and cookie crumbs may be small, but they are rich and decadent. Perfect for a dinner party where you have one ready to go for each person. Each flute is 12.7 ounces and costs $13.59 for the half dozen in the warehouse.

Costco Pizza

Over the hype of ringing in the new year in a fancy way? Totally get it. The best thing to do? Order a few Costco pizzas in advance by calling your local food court. You can find the direct food court number by searching for your warehouse here and looking under the food court tab.

Most Costco stores are open on December 31 until around 5 or 6 p.m. (closed on January 1), so grab a pizza or three for $9.95 a pop. You won't have to deal with delivery, and Costco pizza makes everyone happy.

Cooked Wild Golden King Crab Sections

Costco usually has good deals on seafood, making it a great place to grab some of those generally higher priced seafood items (hello, crab and lobster) at the warehouse. These golden king crab sections come precooked so all you need to do is serve them as an app or pull out the meat for pasta or other dish. The sections are $29.99 per pound.

Black Forest Bar Cake with Maraschino Cherries

The Costco bakery keeps churning out new items, and its new Black Forest bar cake would be a perfect dessert for New Year's Eve. Similar to the tuxedo cake and tiramisu cake, it comes as a long rectangle. Inside you'll find chocolate cake layered with cherries and whipped cream. The cake costs around $17.99 at the warehouse, and it easily serves a group.

Wine Magnum

If you are having a party for a large crew, a behemoth double wine magnum (3 liters) is always a fun way to pour a lot of good wine for many people. One double magnum is equivalent to 20 glasses of wine. Costco has quite a few varieties around the holidays such as Rabble Winery Red Blend, three liters for $58.99, or Wente Cabernet for $124.99.

Maison Defroidmont Brioche with Boursin

These adorable little brioche balls stuffed with creamy Boursin make the perfect pop-able New Year's Eve appetizer. Warm them up for 10 minutes in the oven, and you have a starter that's sure to delight. They'll cost you $12.69 in the warehouse.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

D'Artagnan Extreme American Wagyu Burger Lovers

Gourmet burgers are always a good idea, and this package has everything you need to serve 12 people. Twelve, 8-ounce American Wagyu burgers, heritage Applewood bacon, 12 artisan buns, and a tub of black truffle butter make up this delicious kit that you can find online, currently on sale for $129.99.