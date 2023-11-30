Costco Is Launching Another Perfect Christmas Dessert

Costco has a brand-new dessert option hitting shelves this holiday season—and it's perfect for shoppers who crave chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate.

The Costco-themed Instagram account @costcobuys just spotted brand-new Kirkland Signature Chocolate Mousse Desserts and alerted fellow shoppers in a post this week. The refrigerated treats feature three sweet chocolatey layers: a chocolate mousse, chocolate cookie crumble base, and a glossy chocolate ganache coating. They're also topped with pieces of shaved dark chocolate for a decorative touch.

RELATED: 9 Most Incredible Costco Deals Right Now, According to Shoppers

"How INCREDIBLE do these look?!" @costcobuys wrote.

The desserts come in individual round portions, making them a great option for serving at holiday parties or breaking out on a weeknight when you're craving a low-effort treat. Even though they've only been available for a short time so far, some Costco shoppers are already sharing rave reviews for the mousses. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"These are so good!!!" one member commented on @costcobuys' Instagram post.

"10/10 would definitely recommend," another wrote in a Reddit post about the item

Other reviewers described the item as very rich and sweet and said the mousse had a texture similar to marshmallows. So if you frequently crave desserts that are super indulgent and heavy on the chocolate, these might be just right for your palate.

RELATED: 10 Costco Bakery Items Customers Are Currently Raving About

Costco is selling the Kirkland Signature Chocolate Mousse Desserts in packs of six. They were priced at $9.99 a pack at the warehouse where @costcobuys spotted them, but prices may vary depending on the location.

If you're planning to pick up a pack of the desserts during your next Costco shopping trip, just keep in mind that new items tend to arrive at some warehouses earlier than others. Customers should check directly with their local warehouses to confirm whether the item is in stock yet before heading over.

This is only the latest ideal Christmas dessert to hit Costco's shelves over the last couple of weeks. Earlier this week, the retailer brought back its popular Mini Gingerbread Cakes and introduced a brand-new Black Forest Bar Cake with Maraschino Cherries.

The Mini Gingerbread Cakes, which first debuted for a limited time in 2022, feature a gingerbread-flavored cake topped with whipped vanilla buttercream icing and a smiling chocolate gingerbread man. The new Black Forest Bar Cake includes layers of chocolate cake, whipped cream, and cherry filling, plus maraschino cherries and chocolate shavings sprinkled on top.

Costco also brought back its seasonal assortment of Holiday Cookies this week, but some shoppers were disappointed to see that it comes with fewer flavors and fewer cookies this year.