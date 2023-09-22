Costco Is Recalling a Household Item Due to Potential Mold Contamination

If you purchased a mattress from Costco since the start of 2023, you might want to check your bed ASAP. A manufacturer is recalling around 48,000 mattresses sold exclusively at Costco over potential mold contamination.

Costco issued voluntary recall notices to customers yesterday for Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch and Novaform DreamAway 8-inch mattresses. The reason? Some of those mattresses may have been exposed to water during the manufacturing process, so they could have developed mold after being packaged for shipment. This could present a health risk to people with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs, or mold allergies.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), there have already been 541 reports of mold on these mattresses, but no injury reports, fortunately.

The mattresses included in the recall were produced at manufacturer FXI's facility in San Bernardino, Cal., between Jan. 2 and April 30 this year. They were then sold in the Northwest United States, the San Francisco Bay area, and through Costco's website.

To check if the recall applies to their Novaform mattresses, customers should first locate the tag on the mattress that specifies where and when it was manufactured (a photo included in the notice shows exactly where you can find this tag). If the tag shows that it came from the San Bernardino facility within the affected date range, you should inspect the mattress for any mold growth. The notices provided several photo examples of what mold may look like on the mattresses, so make sure to review those if you're not sure what to look for.

Not all of the mattresses manufactured during the time period were affected by the potential mold issues, according to the recall notices. But if you do end up finding mold on your Novaform mattress, you can get either a full refund or a replacement. How you should go about requesting these refunds or replacements depends on how you purchased the mattress in the first place.

If you purchased an affected mattress inside a Costco warehouse, you should contact FXI directly at (888) 886-2057 to receive a refund or replacement. Whichever option you choose, they'll remove the mattress from your home at no cost to you.

If you purchased an affected mattress through Costco's website, you should log back into your account online, select the "Returns or Replace Items" button next to your order, and then follow the prompts to submit a refund or replacement request. FXI also instructed customers with any questions or concerns to give them a call.

This is the third major recall for a Costco product in the last couple of weeks. Earlier this week, the retailer notified customers about a recall for pre-cut Organic Butternut Squash that may have been contaminated with a strain of E. coli. The potentially contaminated squash was only sold in Washington D.C., Maryland (Gaithersburg, Frederick, Columbia, Wheaton, and Owings Mills), Pennsylvania (Robinson and Homestead), and Virginia (Fairfax, Sterling, Pentagon City, Leesburg, and Charlottesville). Affected packages have the 9/19/2023 date code on the label.

Earlier this month, Costco also issued a recall notice for its Kirkland Signature Chicken Tortilla Soup after the manufacturer discovered gluten in the product despite it being labeled "gluten free." The affected soups—which have the lot number 1394066 and a "Use By" date of Nov. 23, 2023—were only distributed to Costco warehouses in the Northwest and San Francisco Bay Area.