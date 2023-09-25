Costco Just Recalled a Popular Chicken Product for the Second Time In 4 Weeks

Costco has already recalled several popular food and drink items since the start of 2023—and the list just got a little longer.

The manufacturer behind the Culinary Treasures Organic Chicken Bone Broth sold at Costco is voluntarily recalling the item because of potential "non-pathogenic microbial contamination," according to a notice sent out to Costco members on Sept. 22. The notice said that the potential contamination may cause product bloating and shorten its shelf-life, so it might go bad earlier than expected.

This is now the second chicken item at Costco that has been recalled since the start of the month. On Sept. 9, food manufacturer Kettle Cuisine alerted Costco members that it was recalling the Kirkland Signature Chicken Tortilla Soup after detecting gluten in the product. The soup had been labeled as "gluten free," so the undeclared presence of gluten could have put people with allergies or sensitivities at risk. Customers who recently purchased the soup should make sure to review the full recall notice to check if they have one of the affected items.

As for the newly-recalled broth, it was only sold in select warehouses in the Southeast. Only packages with the lot code 98E08242 and the "Best By" date of 2/23/2024 are subject to the recall. There have been no reported illnesses in connection with the product yet. Still, the notice urged Costco members to refrain from using it and either discard it or return it to their local warehouse for a full refund.

Customers with any additional questions or concerns should contact manufacturer TreeHouse Foods at (800) 236-1119 or [email protected].

While Costco has recalled two separate chicken products in the last few weeks, its total recalls this month are actually now up to four. Last week, the retailer announced a recall for pre-cut Organic Butternut Squash after the manufacturer discovered a strain of E. coli in the product during routine testing. The potentially contaminated squash had the 9/19/2023 date code and was only sold in Washington D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Also last week, more than 48,000 mattresses sold exclusively at Costco were recalled over potential mold contamination. The recall applied to ComfortGrande 14-inch and Novaform DreamAway 8-inch mattresses produced at manufacturer FXI's facility in San Bernardino, Cal., between Jan. 2 and April 30 this year. The recalled mattresses were sold in the Northwest United States, the San Francisco Bay area, and through Costco's website.