7 New Costco Summer Finds Shoppers Can't Stop Talking About

The first day of spring is approaching, so it may seem a tad early to start making summer purchases. However, if you are a seasoned Costco shopper, you know that some of the hottest summer items sell out before the temperature even passes 75 degrees. From outdoor gear to refreshing food, here are 6 new summer Costco finds shoppers and influencers can't stop talking about.

Beachcomber Bag

Costco's Beachcomber Bag is downright legendary. A dupe for the more expensive Bogg bag, this durable vinyl tote is perfect for all your wet towels, beach toys, and event leftover sand. You can get it for $37.99 in the warehouse and a few more dollars online. "Love mine," one of Costco Does It Again's followers commented. "You can roll up beach towels and store them in the bag … or use it to store other beach things," adds another shopper. "I used mine every single weekend last summer at the drive on beach into Sept and it's AMAZING," a third chimed in.

Yardistry Greenhouse

According to Costco Does It Again, shoppers are going wild over the Yardistry Greenhouse, selling for $1399.99. "It's even more amazing in person! 100% FSC Certified Wood, Double-Wall Polycarbonate Windows, Heat Sensitive, Automatic Roof Vent Opener Maintains Temperature and Humidity," she writes. "That's actually a really good price!" another shopper chimed in. "Greenhouse/bar! Genius," someone suggested. "My new reading shed," another said.

Gazillion Ultimate Bubble Mania

Costco New Deals is all about the Gazillion Ultimate Bubble Mania. "I added it to my cart SO fast! The value is incredible—it comes with everything you need, including two large bottles of bubble solution and a USB charger. Setup was super easy, and within minutes, our backyard was filled with high-quality bubbles and the most beautiful color-changing LED lights. It's safe, durable, and so much fun for the whole family—perfect for BBQs, birthday parties, or just a magical day outside! My son is completely obsessed 🤩—honestly, so am I!" they write. "Bubble Season," commented a shopper. Get it in store for $21.99 or online $24.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Weber Grill

Costco has some of the best deals on Weber grills. Right now the Weber Spirit E-335 Grill is $599.99, while the Weber Genesis II E335 Grill, usually $949.99 at Costco, is an additional $100 off right now, bringing the price down to $849.99. Feel like splurging? The Weber Genesis II S-435 Grill Bundle, which basically comes with everything needed to one-up your oudoor kitchen, makes the perfect Mother's or Father's Day gift.

Fruit Riot Sour Graps

Fruit Riot Sour Grapes are perfect for a refreshing summer sweet treat. "If you love a sour kick with a touch of sweetness, these are a must-try. Check the freezer aisle and grab a few bags on your next Costco run!" writes Costco New Deals.

Swimming Pool

Costco even sells swimming pools! "Summer is getting so close! 20 foot pool at Costco!" Costco Hot Finds reported, sharing a video of the splash-worthy setup. "Went in for a rotisserie chicken and toilet paper, came out with a 20ft pool," joked one follower. "We used this pool for 4 summers. Only took it down to get a bigger one! Love it," addd another. The best news? It's only $569.99.

Jonny Pops

Stock up on popsicles for summer! Jonny Pops are always my go-to; they are healthier than the average sugar-filled treat. "We are OBSESSED with these Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks @jonnypops at Costco! Be on the lookout and find them in the frozen aisle in @Costco warehouses nationwide and enjoy a better for you pop," shares Costco Deals.