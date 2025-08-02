11 Costco Finds Shoppers Call “Underrated Gems”

Rotisserie chicken, muffins, paper towels, and eggs are must-buys on a lot of our weekly Costco shopping trip lists. However, there are some other items that die-hard Costco shoppers are obsessed with that you might not know about. In fact, there are various Reddit feeds filled with with under-the-radar Costco finds from experienced shoppers. Here are 11 Costco finds that shoppers call underrated gems.

Kirkland Signature Seasonal Olive Oil

Everyone knows that Kirkland Signature Olive Oil is a must-buy item. However, only insiders know about the seasonal offerings, which are next-level gourmet. “The seasonal extra virgin olive oil in the dark green glass liter bottles. Right now mine has the Toscano single varietal, and only a few months old. These are always great,” one person says.

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

Sure, you can buy large bottles of Log Cabin at Costco. But if you know, you know that Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup is among the highest quality and reasonably priced on the market. “Maple syrup! Could never justify the price pre-Costco, now I’ll never buy fake syrup ever again,” a Redditor says. “My grandkids love the organic pure maple syrup~ they rebel against the ‘fake’ syrup that mom buys at home,” another adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Deep Discount Gift Cards

Did you know that Costco’s selection of discounted gift cards can help you save on everything from meals at your favorite restaurants to admission at amusement parks? “The gift cards that are 20-30% off,” one says. Where do you find them? “There is a walk around fixture – in the warehouse we go to they move it around a lot. Usually local restaurants, movie theaters at 20% off,” someone explains. “Some of them then can also be purchased online,” another adds. And, there are even deeper discounts periodically, offering additional savings.

Kirkland Signature Vanilla Ice Cream

You can splurge on gourmet ice cream, but shoppers swear that Kirkland Signature Vanilla ice cream is better than name brands. “Kirkland vanilla ice cream is actually very good ice cream,” writes u/BafangFan. “Can confirm. It’s just so damn good!!!!” a second agreed. ” I love their ice cream but stopped buying it because I go crazy and eat a bowl every night,” another said.

Kirkland Signature Bacon 4-Pack

If you eat bacon, Costco’s brand is the best at the most competitive price. “The Kirkland Bacon 4 pack. Usually, it is really good quality, not thick, thick cut, but usually about the perfect consistent thickness for frying,” says u/belonging_to. “Kirkland bacon is the jam and the perfect thickness for BLTs. Get some toasted sourdough, roma tomatoes, arugula, and duke’s mayo for a trip to taste bud heaven,” adds another.

Generic Medicine

While everyone knows that prescriptions are generally much less at Costco, insiders understand that generic medication is another great way to save at Costco. “2.99 for 120mg pseudoephedrine in the pharmacy. Exact same item costs at least $10 at CVS,” one person says. “Generic brand Claritin D is $4.50, it is about $20 everywhere else,” adds another.

Kirkland Signature Pulled Rotisserie Chicken

Costco’s $5 rotisserie chicken is probably the most famous item at the store. But you can also buy just the breast, which is excellent for making quick meals at home, especially if you don’t eat dark meat. “Maybe everyone knows already, but you can buy 3lbs of boneless pulled rotisserie chicken meat instead of using a fresh rotisserie chicken, it’s great as a starter for all kinds of meals,” one person suggests. “I separate the chicken into smaller packages and freeze it so I can add it to meals as needed,” another says.

All-Occasion Greeting Cards

My mom swears by Costco greeting cards, which I always keep on hand and get so many questions about. “One of my all time favorites! I will never pass on the all occasion cards at Costco!” writes Costco Hot Finds, showcasing the set in an Instagram video. “This is one of the best deals that Costco has,” she says, revealing that the pack of 40 cards averages to about 47 cents per card, “which is insane because of how beautiful they are.” Other shoppers agree. “I got these and they come in CLUTCH!!” writes one. “My toxic trait is not being able to give them away cuz they are so cute!!!” adds another.

Dog Toys

Costco always offers the best deals on durable dog toys. A few months ago, shoppers were going wild over “Tough Seamz” from Outward Hound. Pack of 3. “It’s been 3 hours and my super chewer girl hasn’t destroyed the first one yet! I bought 2 sets of these as I usually do with the Costco dog toys. I’m still finding empty carcasses of the previous Kong toys around the house. Not to mention endless fluff remnants of the alien looking ones they sold before,” writes one Redditor. “Yep, I got those last week and my doggo hasn’t chewed them up yet. Pretty tough toys for a change,” agrees another.

Kirkland Signature Pesto Sauce

Kirkland Signature Pesto sauce is a sneaky gourmet item to upgrade your cooking. “If it’s too much for you, put little blobs on a flat surface covered with wax or parchment paper that you can put in the freezer. When they’re frozen, peel the blobs off the paper and put them in a freezer bag that goes back into the freezer,” one Redditor shares.

Costco Beef Tallow

Foodies are obsessed with Costco Beef Tallow, which is significantly cheaper than at other stores. “I spotted this two pack of grass fed Beef tallow at Costco for $19.49 what an amazing deal!! Send this to someone that needs to see this deal and follow along for more new finds!!” writes Costco New Deals. Shoppers swear that it’s a genius product for cooking french fries.