Costco Is Now Selling the Most Popular Candy Of the Year

No confection has garnered quite as much buzz this year as Walgreens' peelable gummy candies, which have been going viral on TikTok in videos racking up millions of views. Now, a version of those wildly popular treats is available at a beloved warehouse chain—and the rave reviews are already starting to pour in.

This week, a Costco shopper spotted Nutty & Fruity Peel'd Peelable Gummies (90 calories per serving) at a warehouse in Redmond, Wash., and shared the news of their exciting discovery on Reddit. The novelty of both the Costco and Walgreens candies is that they have an edible outer layer that reveals a shiny, soft, and chewy center once peeled away, adding an interactive element to the eating experience.

Walgreens currently sells its Nice! brand peelable candies in two flavors: mango (110 calories) and banana (90 calories). Meanwhile, the version available at Costco features a mix of individually wrapped mango, strawberry, and tangerine gummies.

The shopper who posted about the Nutty & Fruity gummies on Reddit admitted to purchasing them "just for the novelty," but ended up genuinely enjoying them.

"There are two distinct textures between the 'peel' and the fruit inside. They're fun and tastier than regular gummy candies in my opinion," they wrote.

The post has already racked up hundreds of comments from fellow Costco members, many of whom similarly raved about the candies or voiced their excitement to try them.

"These use real fruit juice as flavor and they are some of the most delicious gummies," a Redditor commented on the post. "The textures of the 'peel' and 'inside' are perfectly firm, but not too sticky. And the gimmick is fun."

"Omg I have been wanting to try these. I hope they're at the Costco near me," another wrote.

As with all other Costco products, the availability of the Nutty & Fruity Peel'd Peelable Gummies may vary by location. The Costco shopper who posted about them on Reddit reported paying about $9 for a 20-ounce bag, but prices may vary at other stores and online. Interested customers should check directly with their local Costco to confirm the availability and price of the treats before heading over.

The Nutty & Fruity Peel'd Peelable Gummies aren't the only exciting new arrival to hit shelves at Costco lately. Just in time for Halloween, shoppers recently spotted festive pumpkin and bat-shaped ravioli (220 calories) from the Nuovo Pasta brand in stores. The themed pasta—a returning item—is filled with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and aged asiago cheeses.