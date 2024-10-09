 Skip to content

Costco Is Now Selling the Most Popular Candy Of the Year

The interactive, peelable candies have been going viral on social media.
Avatar for Zoe Strozewski
By
Published on October 9, 2024 | 12:46 PM

No confection has garnered quite as much buzz this year as Walgreens' peelable gummy candies, which have been going viral on TikTok in videos racking up millions of views. Now, a version of those wildly popular treats is available at a beloved warehouse chain—and the rave reviews are already starting to pour in.

This week, a Costco shopper spotted Nutty & Fruity Peel'd Peelable Gummies (90 calories per serving) at a warehouse in Redmond, Wash., and shared the news of their exciting discovery on Reddit. The novelty of both the Costco and Walgreens candies is that they have an edible outer layer that reveals a shiny, soft, and chewy center once peeled away, adding an interactive element to the eating experience.

RELATED: Costco Offering Amazing Deal on an 'Excellent' Baking Ingredient

Walgreens currently sells its Nice! brand peelable candies in two flavors: mango (110 calories) and banana (90 calories). Meanwhile, the version available at Costco features a mix of individually wrapped mango, strawberry, and tangerine gummies.

The shopper who posted about the Nutty & Fruity gummies on Reddit admitted to purchasing them "just for the novelty," but ended up genuinely enjoying them.

Nutty & Fruity Peel'd Peelable Gummies
Costco

"There are two distinct textures between the 'peel' and the fruit inside. They're fun and tastier than regular gummy candies in my opinion," they wrote.

The post has already racked up hundreds of comments from fellow Costco members, many of whom similarly raved about the candies or voiced their excitement to try them.

"These use real fruit juice as flavor and they are some of the most delicious gummies," a Redditor commented on the post. "The textures of the 'peel' and 'inside' are perfectly firm, but not too sticky. And the gimmick is fun."

"Omg I have been wanting to try these. I hope they're at the Costco near me," another wrote.

 Costco Is Facing Major Shortages of Essential Items—Here's What We Know

As with all other Costco products, the availability of the Nutty & Fruity Peel'd Peelable Gummies may vary by location. The Costco shopper who posted about them on Reddit reported paying about $9 for a 20-ounce bag, but prices may vary at other stores and online. Interested customers should check directly with their local Costco to confirm the availability and price of the treats before heading over.

The Nutty & Fruity Peel'd Peelable Gummies aren't the only exciting new arrival to hit shelves at Costco lately. Just in time for Halloween, shoppers recently spotted festive pumpkin and bat-shaped ravioli (220 calories) from the Nuovo Pasta brand in stores. The themed pasta—a returning item—is filled with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and aged asiago cheeses.

Zoe Strozewski
Zoe Strozewski is a News Writer for Eat This, Not That! A Chicago native who now lives in New Jersey, she graduated from Kean University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Read more about Zoe
Filed Under
// // //
More in Groceries
  • assortment of new grocery products set against a designed red background

    The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

  • boxes of different cracker brands on a yellow background

    15 Healthiest Store-Bought Crackers

  • Costco exterior on wavy blue background

    Costco Now Selling the Most Popular Candy Of the Year

  • A trio of popular advent calendars set against a vibrant green background.

    17 Delicious Food Advent Calendars to Buy Now

  • Pumpkin pies from Costco, Sam's Club, Wegmans and Whole Foods

    The #1 Best-Tasting Grocery Store Pumpkin Pie

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.