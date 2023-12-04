Costco's Popular Pretzel Snack Is Back In Stores After a Long Absence

Costo fans, rejoice! Months after one of the retailer's most popular snacks mysteriously disappeared from shelves, the item is finally making a return to warehouses.

Back in September, Costco shoppers began reporting that the fan-favorite Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets hadn't been available for purchase for several weeks. Costco didn't issue any recalls for the pretzels or make any announcements about why they weren't available, so members were left very confused by the snack's abrupt disappearance.

"I went two weeks ago, and they were nowhere to be found in my club (Eastern PA). My mom went last week to her club (Henderson NV), and there [were] none. I assumed there was something up," one shopper noted on Reddit.

"My local Costco doesn't have [them] either. It's been a while," another said.

In the months since then, frustrated shoppers have been pining for the peanut butter pretzels and voicing hope for their return. And last last week, their wish finally came came true.

A shopper finally spotted the item back at their local warehouse a few days ago and alerted fellow fans on Reddit about the exciting news.

"Found in Colorado. Got two just in case," the shopper captioned a photo of the pretzels.

While the fact that the pretzels are finally back in stock is great news for shoppers, the issues that caused Costco to stop selling them in the first place are still a mystery. Some alleged employees claimed on Reddit back when the reports first started emerging that it was because of a "quality" issue with the pretzels.

"We got a pull and hold notice at my Costco because the seals aren't holding on the jars, so they are showing up stale," one alleged employee wrote.

However, Costco did not respond to our queries for comment on why the pretzels disappeared back when members started reporting their absence, so these claims should be taken with a grain of salt.

Shoppers hoping to grab a container (or 10) of the Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets during their next shopping trip should keep in mind that items tend to arrive at certain warehouses earlier than others. They should check directly with their local Costco to confirm whether the pretzels are in stock and when they should expect to see them if they're not already available.