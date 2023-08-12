8 Costco Foods That Make Members Lose All Self-Control

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

With all the unique and tasty foods available to people nowadays, most consumers will probably have no trouble finding a great snacking option. But exceptional snacks are a far rarer commodity. These are the type of food items that are so wildly addictive and delicious that anyone who tries them risks losing all self-control. People will throw suggested serving sizes out the window and devour more than what's reasonable just because it's that good.

Luckily (or perhaps unluckily) for Costco shoppers, the warehouse club's shelves happen to boast several of these highly addictive food items. And because Costco members love to rave about their favorite products online, you only need to peruse social media to find out which Costco snacks are so good that customers can't stop eating them.

Of course, some Costco shoppers may take this knowledge as a warning for what not to buy at Costco in order to preserve their willpower. But if you dare to venture into those aisles in order to find your next snacking obsession, here are eight Costco items that make members lose all self-control.

1 Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

Per Serving (about 2 pieces) : 180 cal, 8 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 360 mg sodium, 27 g carbs (1 g fiber, 18 g sugar), 2 g protein

If you ever purchase a container of Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels at Costco, don't expect it to last very long. Costco shoppers are so powerless against the temptation of these sweet and salty treats that they've likened them to the "devil."

The candies consist of kettle-cooked caramels coated in premium dark chocolate and sprinkled with coarse sea salt. Shoppers say that making those tubs last more than a few days is considered a heroic feat—which is saying something considering that the Costco-sized containers are 36 ounces and technically come with about 26 servings.

"DO NOT BUY THEM! Unless you want to consume the entire package in a sitting," a customer raved on Reddit this past spring.

2 Sheila G's Brownie Brittle

Per Serving (1 oz) : 120 cal, 4 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 75 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (less than 1 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 1 g protein

"Insanely good," "addicting," and "amazing" are only some of the ways that Costco shoppers have described Sheila G's Brownie Brittle. For the uninitiated, these fan-favorite treats taste like a chocolatey brownie but have the thin and crispy texture of brittle.

While the bags of Brownie Brittle at Costco are pretty sizable (weighing 16 ounces and packing 16 servings), Costco shoppers have no trouble polishing the whole thing off in a matter of days, or even one sitting.

"One bag is one serving and that's why I can't have those. My guess is two bags [are] also one serving," a shopper wrote on Reddit.

3 Imei Brown Sugar Boba Bars

Per Serving (1 bar) : 160 cal, 5 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 25 mg sodium, 27 g carbs (0 g fiber, 17 g sugar), 1 g protein

Eating a dozen frozen dessert bars in a couple of days is probably no easy feat. But when it comes to the Imei Brown Sugar Boba Ice Milk Bars sold at Costco, polishing off a whole box in a mere days is more than possible, according to customers.

The treats are a frozen twist on boba tea, the typically sweet Taiwanese-style drink that features chewy tapioca balls. Some Costco customers prefer to avoid buying the bars altogether because of how much these treats chip away at their self control.

"They are dangerously good," one fan said of the treats on Reddit. "I don't want to hurt their sales but it's probably easier not to eat the first one than it is not to eat the last one."

4 Kirkland Signature Caramel S'mores Clusters

Per Serving (1 piece) : 100 cal, 4 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 60 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (0 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 1 g protein

If you have a Costco membership card and a passion for s'mores, you can skip the bonfires and drippy molten marshmallows and opt for the Kirkland Signature S'more Caramel Clusters instead. Costco customers adore the product so much that they've described them as "morsels of heaven" and "addicting."

They consist of kettle-cooked caramel, marshmallows, grahams, and milk chocolate. While each cluster packs 100 calories, Costco members attest that it's totally worth the indulgence.

"These are like crack at my house. Good luck not eating the whole bag in one sitting," a customer raved on Reddit.

5 Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzel Nuggets

Per Serving (8 pretzels) : 130 cal, 6 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 230 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 4 g protein

Like the Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, Costco's Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzel Nuggets are also so addictive that customers have likened them to the devil. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If you've never gotten a taste of this fan-favorite snack, it consists of small pretzel nuggets with a Valencia peanut butter filling. Take caution when cracking open a container, since many Costco shoppers have warned that it's hard to stop snacking on these sweet and salty nuggets once you've started.

"1 is too many and 10 is not enough," a customer lamented on Reddit.

6 Kirkland Signature Pecan Pralines

Per Serving (about 1/4 cup) : 150 cal, 11 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 45 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (1 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 4 g protein

There seems to be all manners of addictive snacks under Costco's Kirkland Signature brand. If you need proof, just look at all the rave reviews and cautionary tales about the Kirkland Signature Praline Pecans on Reddit.

This popular snack consists of fancy pecans with a sweet praline coating. Some customers say that the pull of those sugary pecans is so strong that they've flat out banned them from their homes.

As one wary Costco shoppers put it in a Reddit post: "I have been very aggressively not purchasing these."

7 Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers

Per Serving (4 pieces) : 150 cal, 7 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 70 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (1 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 3 g protein

The Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers haven't been around for all that long. The product only debuted this past January. However, they've already developed quite a reputation among Costco fans for being dangerously addictive.

The snack features bite-sized animal crackers that are covered in peanut butter candy and dipped in milk chocolate to bring those classic Reese's Peanut Butter Cup flavors. Some Costco shoppers are so hooked on the crackers that they've compared them to a powerful drug.

"They are crack in a bag," one customer wrote on Reddit.

8 Heavenly Hunks

Per Serving (1 piece) : 120 cal, 6 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 40 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (1 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 1 g protein

Does the taste of Heavenly Hunks live up to their lofty name? If you're asking Costco members, the answer is an ardent "yes."

While there are several Heavenly Hunks flavors, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip is the variety that tends to inspire the most rave reviews from Costco shoppers. They're chewy and chocolatey, as well as gluten-free, dairy free, non-GMO, and vegan. But you don't necessarily need to have special eating restrictions in order to adore this popular snack.

"I'm not allowed to buy them anymore. My sister and I will eat the whole darn bag in a couple of days," a Costco member admitted on Reddit.