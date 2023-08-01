People Are Obsessed With 'Cozy Cardio' for Fitness: Here's What You Need To Know

No matter the time of year, it's nice to keep things cozy. But, let's be honest: That feeling becomes more passionate than ever when August rolls around. Right about now, you're already daydreaming of the crisp autumn days ahead and pulling out your "pumpkin spice," "autumn hayride," and "apple picking" scented candles. You're getting into the vibe of pumpkin spice latte season by whipping out your favorite cashmere blankets and updating your movie must-watch list with the most seasonally appropriate rom-coms and spooky hits. Your fitness routine can—and should!—receive an update as well, which is why you'll be intrigued by the "cozy cardio" trend that's taking TikTok by storm. Because, well, it speaks to all individuals who are cozy-obsessed, just like you!

People are loving cozy cardio for fitness, and we're here to share everything you need to know about the craze.

What is the cozy cardio fitness trend on TikTok?

You love all aspects of your life being cozy, so why not your fitness routine? Enter, cozy cardio. The trend, which was brought to life by Hope Zuckerbrow, has countless people on TikTok updating their workouts to make them so much cozier and enjoyable. Zuckerbrow—aka, "Founder of the Cozy Cardio Club"—has been keeping things cozy in her workouts for quite some time, but she recently debuted a clip that raked in over 191,000 likes on the social media platform.

Zuckerbrow starts off her TikTok by saying, "It's 5:15 in the morning—you know what time it is. Let's get it." She then walks us through her early morning routine. It starts with filling up a pink water bottle and whipping up a protein coffee, complete with a pink straw "in honor of seeing Barbie today." Zuckerbrow then lights some candles to set the cozy mood—the candle is even called "cozy comfort"—and takes her supplements. She has flamingo fuzzy socks on, her sneakers, and a comfy tee. Once her station is all set up and the lighting is low, she warms up on her walking pad while finding something good to watch during her workout. Then, Zuckerbrow kicks up the level on her walking pad, and starts the movie! She walks for a total of 40 minutes and burns nearly 170 calories. Talk about the ultimate cozy—yet productive—workout.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Everyone is cozy cardio-obsessed, and you will be, too.

The cozy cardio hype is real. Other fitness enthusiasts and people who love all things cozy are joining in on the fun. They're working out early in the morning or later on in the evening in dimly lit homes, surrounded by candles. They're raking up their daily steps on walking pads while watching a great movie or reading a book.

TikToker Allie Bennett, who's known for doing treadmill struts, even hopped on the cozy cardio bandwagon with her "cozy cardio: treadmill strut edition." She noted in the clip, "Because not every workout needs to be the sweatiest, most intense moment of your life. Sometimes you can just set some mood lighting and have a comfy lil dance party to your favorite playlist. Exercise is never that serious!! Literally just get your wiggles out however your lil heart desires because, at the end of the day, THAT is what's gonna make you consistent."