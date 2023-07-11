People Who Lost 10 Pounds in a Month Reveal Their Best Workout Habits

Are you ready to kick your weight loss journey into high gear? If you're eager to shed stubborn, excess pounds in a safe way, listen up. We turned to TikTok to see what individuals who have already reached their goal weight did in order to achieve such a rewarding milestone. Weight loss is a combination of following a healthy diet and establishing solid exercise habits and knowing that consistency is king. If you're looking to lose 10 pounds in a month, people who have already been there and done that reveal their best workout habits. We also spoke with The Nutrition Twins®, Tammy Lakatos Shames, RD, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RD, CDN, CFT, who share why these weight loss tips are so effective.

Losing weight can be a grueling process, but with just the right fitness tips and tricks at your fingertips, you'll be well-equipped to watch the number on the scale move down. Get excited, because your goal weight may be right around the corner! If you want to lose 10 pounds in a month, keep reading to learn what TikTokers did in their workout routines to accomplish the same goal. And when you're finished, don't miss out on the 7 Exercises To Slim Down a Thick Waistline in 30 Days.

1 Find workouts that are best for your body.

First up is Bre, a Keto Coach for women (@ketocoachbre on TikTok), who walks us through her two-year weight loss journey post-pregnancy. She explains in her TikTok video, "In the last month, I have made more progress than I have the entire time, and I want to share exactly what I've been doing." Along with tracking her food, Bre found a fitness routine that works best for her body. She ditched hot Pilates, which was really tiring on her body and didn't deliver the results she wanted, for lifting weights.

"Whether the workout is best for your body because you like it the most so you know you'll do it, or you feel like you get the most efficient calorie burn from it, or because it feels the best on your joints, etc., finding a workout that is best for your personal body and situation will reap the biggest rewards," The Nutrition Twins explain. "Personalization is always that key. It's important to realize that just because someone else lost 10 pounds jump roping, it may not be right for you—for instance, perhaps it causes knee pain for you or you just don't enjoy it and so you end up bailing when it comes time to do it. And you may love swimming laps and your body may really respond well to it, while someone else may feel like they lose weight very slowly when they swim as their exercise."

2 Strength train for 30 minutes a day.

If you want to lose weight, strength training and lifting weights are key. This form of exercise helps you sculpt lean muscle and gets your metabolism moving in a more efficient manner so you continue to burn calories when at rest. TikToker @desschnell agrees strength training is the name of the name and captioned her video, "I'm about 10 pounds down in one month! The results I have seen from strength training have far outweighed any other thing I have tried when it comes to weight loss. I am seeing huge differences in such a short amount of time."

Incorporating just 30 minutes of strength training into your day can be beneficial if you haven't lifted weights before, since your body will have a quick response to it, no matter your age, The Nutrition Twins explain. "People see the benefits and lose fat even if they start lifting weights in their 80s. And for people who have lifted weights all along, the consistency of daily strength training of 30 minutes a day can really stimulate the growth of lean muscle tissue, which is much more metabolically active than fat, so it burns calories and helps to speed up the metabolism," they add. Just make sure you're not overworking the same part of your body day after day.

3 Try an incline treadmill workout.

Next up, consider switching up your same old fitness routine for an incline treadmill workout, specifically the "12-3-30" workout by Lauren Giraldo. TikTok user @elimiaxwilde noted in this TikTok video that performing incline work on a treadmill was a productive way to lose weight and keep it off. All you have to do is take a cue from @emiliaxwilde—set the treadmill at a 12% incline and 3.2 speed, and perform your cardio for 30 minutes, jogging at the end.

"Aside from burning calories and getting in shape from walking, the incline makes this workout much more challenging and beneficial for weight loss," The Nutrition Twins explain. "It will help to get your heart pumping and in better shape, and by walking on a 12% incline, you'll burn approximately twice as many calories as walking without an incline."

4 Bump up your cardio.

Last but not least, it's prime time to kick up your cardio! TikTok user @seanmapp shares in this video that kicking up his cardio, lowering his calorie intake, and lifting heavier played an integral role in shedding 10 pounds in less than one month, while still building muscle. After all, cardio and strength training go hand-in-hand!

"[Bumping up your cardio] typically is a surefire way to melt pounds," The Nutrition Twins tell us. "Simply burning extra calories by consistently doing additional cardio helps the body to respond more quickly. The good news is that no matter what your favorite cardio exercise is, doing more of it increases the rate at which you burn fat."