The #1 Cardio & Strength Workout To Melt Body Fat All Over

Cardio and strength training make a killer combo if you're looking to get rid of body fat and sculpt a lean, toned physique. This fitness power couple comes with a whole host of health and weight loss benefits. According to WebMD, strength training exercises—such as working with a resistance band or free weights—make your muscles bigger and stronger. This calorie-torching form of physical activity also helps your muscles function properly and keeps them in good health. Cardio—such as swimming, walking, jumping rope, running, etc.—helps build up the strength of your heart and makes it a more efficient process for your body to utilize oxygen.

Needless to say, if you want to speed up your fat loss efforts, incorporating a healthy balance of the two into your routine is crucial. That's where we come in with a top trainer's productive cardio and strength to get rid of body fat all over. We spoke with Anthony J. Yeung, CSCS, a fitness expert and the founder of GroomBuilder, who reveals, "Combining cardio with strength training seriously upgrades your fat loss because it burns lots of calories, builds muscle to boost your metabolism further, and creates an 'afterburn' effect where you burn even more calories at rest after you leave the gym."

Gear up to get your cardio and strength training on with Yeung's routine that'll help you get rid of body fat and feel the burn. Set your timer for 25 minutes, and complete as many sets of the below circuit as you're able to with as little rest as possible. Read on to learn more, and next, check out 7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat.

A1) Front Squats (8 reps)

To begin front squats, position your hands on the barbell outside your shoulder span in order to unrack it, PureGym explains. The bar should rest at the front of your shoulders. Your elbows should point ahead of you. Step back from the rack. Then, initiate the squat by hinging your hips back and bending both knees. Descend until your thighs form a parallel position to the floor. Use both feet to press yourself up to the starting position.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A2) TRX Pushups (8 reps)

For this next exercise, make sure the TRX strap is completely secured to a doorframe or anchor. The strap should come to the middle of your shins, Your House Fitness explains. Take hold of the handles, face your body away from the anchor, and walk both feet back so that you're comfortably forming a pushup plank. Descend until your chest becomes parallel to the TRX strap. Make sure your core is braced while performing this exercise. Hold onto the handles firmly in order to press your body back up so that your arms are straight once again.

A3) Bent-Over Rows (8 reps)

Start the dumbbell bent-over row by holding a weight in each hand, keeping your spine neutral, and hinging your hips back. According to PureGym, both arms should be hanging down straight with the weights in front of your shins. Next, bring your elbows back as you pull the weights up to your hips. Gradually bring the weights back down before performing the next row.

A4) Box Jumps (5 reps)

To start box jumps, you'll plant your feet shoulder-width distance apart; your body should be facing the box. Then, bend both knees and hinge your hips back, The Gym Group instructs. Push through the balls of your feet and bring your arms to the front of you in order to jump up onto the box. Your landing should be soft as you land in a squat. You can either step down from the box or jump off of it (depending on your fitness level) in order to return to the starting position and perform the next rep.

B1) Hip Extension (3 sets, 10 reps on each side)

Begin the hip extension by lying down on a workout mat with your knees bent and your feet planted on the floor. Keep your spine neutral, Physio Fitness instructs. Press through both heels as if you're pushing yourself away from the ground in order to lift your hips toward the ceiling. Squeeze your glutes about halfway to the top of the motion. Slowly lower your glutes back down to the floor.

B2) Ab Wheel Rollouts (3 sets, 10 reps)

This circuit to get rid of body fat wraps up with the ab wheel rollout. Get ready to seriously fire up your core. Set up for this exercise on the ground on both hands and knees. There should be ample room of smooth space in front of you. Then, take hold of the ab wheel with both hands, and use your core to propel yourself forward, with control. Maintain tight abs and steady hips as you roll yourself out. Remain in the rolled-out position for a moment before activating your core once again to gradually roll back to the starting position.