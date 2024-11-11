Cracker Barrel Thanksgiving 2024: Everything to Know

Thanksgiving is less than three weeks away and you know what that means: creamy mashed potatoes, sweet and tangy cranberry sauce, and of course, plenty of turkey. It also typically means lots of prep work. However, if you'd prefer not to cook the feast yourself, many restaurants will take the load off, including Cracker Barrel.

Once again, the Southern restaurant chain is helping customers celebrate Turkey Day by offering a variety of meal options. Looking to dine in? You're in luck. The restaurant is keeping its doors open on Nov. 28. Would you rather stay at home? You're also in luck. Cracker Barrel is offering its popular Heat N' Serve meals for guests to order.

If this restaurant chain is on your radar ahead of Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know about what it's serving up for the holiday.

What are Cracker Barrel's Thanksgiving hours?

Cracker Barrel will be open during normal business hours during the week of Thanksgiving. Most locations open their doors at 7 a.m. and close around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. However, because hours vary by location, you'll want to visit the chain's website to confirm when to dine at your local restaurant.

Will there be a Thanksgiving meal on the menu?

On Nov. 28, all Cracker Barrel locations will serve a classic Thanksgiving meal, starting at $16.99, both in-restaurant and for carryout, beginning at 11 a.m. The Homestyle Turkey 'n Dressing Meal will include roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing and gravy, country green beans, sweet potato casserole with pecans, and cranberry relish. All of this will also come with a choice of buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, a refillable beverage, and a slice of pumpkin pie, which will be available while supplies last.

If you'd like to sip on a boozy beverage during your Thanksgiving lunch or dinner, you can opt for the Premium Homestyle Turkey 'n Dressing Meal, which starts at $20.49. This option includes a choice of wine, beer, or a mimosa.

Additionally, if you'd prefer to stray from traditional roasted turkey, Cracker Barrel recently brought back its Country Fried Turkey. This limited-time menu item consists of hand-breaded, crispy turkey fillets topped with an herb pan gravy. The meat is served with cranberry relish, two sides, and a choice of buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

Will there be a kids menu?

For child-friendly portions, Cracker Barrel is offering a kids version of the Homestyle Turkey n' Dressing Meal. This starts at $8.99 and will include the same menu items as the adult meal, minus the sweet potato casserole.

What can I order to go?

If you plan to stay home on Thanksgiving, Cracker Barrel is offering Heat N' Serve meals, which are available for pickup from Nov. 23 through Dec. 1. Plus, if you pre-order one and schedule an early pickup for Nov. 25 or Nov. 26, you'll receive a free digital bonus card.

One option is the Thanksgiving Heat N' Serve Family Dinner, which serves four to six people and starts at $104.99. This meal includes one turkey breast, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole with pecans, green beans, and sweet yeast rolls. According to Cracker Barrel, this meal goes from oven to table in just two hours.

Need to feed a larger crowd? Order the Thanksgiving Heat N' Serve Feast, which serves eight to 10 people and starts at $159.99. This option features all of the same dishes found in the standard offering, plus pumpkin pie and pecan pie.

Beyond the meal bundles, Cracker Barrel is offering customers a variety of Heat N' Serve dishes that they can order individually, such as turkey, spiral sliced sugar-cured ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, and broccoli cheese casserole, to name a few.