 Skip to content

4 Simple Daily Exercises That Lift & Tighten After 50

A trainer shares her go-to exercises to sculpt, tighten, and tone.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on July 30, 2025 | 6:00 AM

As you age, your body naturally changes. The most common “problem” areas women seek to lift and tighten after 50 include the arms (especially the triceps), abs, thighs, and glutes. When estrogen declines with age, muscle mass declines and fat typically redistributes, says Amanda Dvorak, a certified personal trainer at BarBend. As time passes, your skin also loses elasticity, so it may appear droopier or softer. Although this is a natural part of the aging process, you can sculpt, tighten, and tone with simple daily strength training exercises.

“Less muscle means a slower metabolism, more fat accumulation, and less firmness in the body overall. That softer look isn’t just about fat, it’s also about lost muscle tone underneath,” Amanda explains. “After menopause, strength training helps preserve muscle mass, bone density, and metabolism. It keeps your body functioning better and looking more sculpted. It also helps prevent falls, supports joint health, and improves insulin sensitivity. In short, it keeps you strong, lean, and independent as you age.”

Now, let’s dive into Amanda’s go-to exercise to transform your body after 50.

4 Simple Daily Exercises That Lift and Tighten After 50

Squats

mature woman doing squat, demonstrating how to shrink your waistline
Shutterstock

Squats train your core, thighs, and glutes.

  1. Stand tall with your feet on the floor, shoulder-width apart.
  2. Extend your arms ahead of you or place your hands on your hips.
  3. Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat.
  4. Descend as low as your knees allow.
  5. Press through your heels to rise back up to standing.
  6. Complete 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

This 10-Minute Standing Routine Builds More Strength Than Gym Workouts After 50

Wall Pushups

Shutterstock

Wall pushups are gentle on the joints and engage your shoulders, arms, and chest.

  1. Stand tall facing a wall, about an arm’s length away.
  2. Place your hands flat against the wall at shoulder level.
  3. Maintain a straight line from your head to your heels.
  4. Bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall.
  5. Pause for a moment before pressing back to the start.
  6. Complete 3 sets of 10 reps.

If You Can Do This Many Burpees at 50, You’re Fitter Than 90% of People Your Age

Glute Bridges

glute bridge raise
Shutterstock

The glute bridge lifts your backside and boosts core strength.

  1. Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the floor.
  2. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels.
  3. Squeeze your buttocks at the top, hold for a few moments, then lower.
  4. Complete 3 sets of 15 reps.

This 3-Move Ab Combo Shrinks ‘Apron Belly’ Fat Fast

Standing Rows

A twenty-something woman does standing back rows with a resistance band. Working our and training at a home gym.
Shutterstock

This exercise tightens your back muscles and fires up the biceps.

  1. Anchor a resistance band at chest level.
  2. Stand tall, facing the anchor point.
  3. Hold the handles with both hands.
  4. Bend your elbows and pull the band toward your body.
  5. Squeeze your shoulder blades together.
  6. Extend your arms back to the start position.
  7. Complete 3 sets of 12 reps.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// //
More in Mind + Body
  • Strong young muscular focused fit man with big muscles holding heavy kettlebells. 4 Mistakes Men Over 50 Make That Sabotage Fat Loss. Cover

    4 Fat-Loss Mistakes Men 50+ Keep Making

  • Yoga exercise at home. Fit woman stretching on yoga mat. Health care and fitness. Online pilates class. Self care and sport for healthy body. Core and abs training. Flexibility and strength workout. 6 Strength Tests Every Person Over 45 Should Master (Most Can't Do #3). Cover

    6 Strength Tests to Try After 45

  • Female fitness model pushing a sled in a gym. 5 Fat-Burning Moves That Work Better Than Cardio After 40. Cover

    5 Fat-Burning Moves Better Than Cardio

  • Woman doing incline push-ups on a bench in an outdoor gym, focusing on strength and endurance during her fitness routine in an urban park. 4 Bodyweight Exercises Women Should Do Every Day After 50. Cover

    4 Daily Bodyweight Moves for Women 50+

  • Sporty woman doing push off exercises against a wall. 4 Simple Daily Exercises That Lift & Tighten After 50. Cover

    4 Daily Exercises That Tighten After 50

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.