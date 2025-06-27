4 Daily Moves That Keep My 58-Year-Old Back Pain-Free

Oh, that aching back. It’s not unusual to suffer from wear and tear on your spine as you grow older. From reduced bone density and muscle mass, arthritis, and more, it’s quite understandable that your back endures a lot of stress. To ease the discomfort, we spoke with an expert who provides us with four daily moves that keep her back feeling much younger.

“The secret to aging well isn’t found in a pill, it’s found in your posture,” says 58-year-old Melody Morton-Buckleair, owner, instructor, and president at Elmwood Place Pilates. “I see tight hip flexors, weak glutes, and poor spinal mobility at the root of most complaints. Add decades of sitting and stress, and the fascia gets stiff, the discs get compressed, and the nervous system stays in fight-or-flight. That leads to pain, poor sleep, and a body that moves like it’s much older than it is.”

So if you have five to 10 minutes, show your spine some much-needed TLC with specific gentle movements.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“If you give your spine some attention daily—even for 10 minutes—you’ll build hydration, circulation, and muscular support,” Melody explains. “Think of it like brushing your teeth. You wouldn’t skip that for a week and expect a healthy mouth.”

Here are four daily moves that will keep your back feeling young and happy.

Spinal Articulation (Pelvic Curl)

“The spinal articulation strengthens glutes, mobilizes the spine, and lengthens the low back,” Melody says.

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet flat. Start with a big inhale, then exhale as you roll your spine off the mat slowly. When you reach the top of the movement, inhale. Exhale to melt back down.

If You Can Finish This 6-Minute Workout, You’re in Great Shape

Standing Roll-Down

“The standing roll down improves posture, decompresses vertebrae, and hydrates fascia,” Melody tells us.

Begin standing tall. Breathe in. Exhale as you nod your chin and slowly roll forward, articulating through your spine. Inhale when you reach the bottom. Exhale as you rise back up.

The 3-3-3 Rule That Shrinks Menopause Belly Fat (No Gym Required)

Wall Angels

“Wall angels strengthen the upper back, open the chest, and realign posture,” says Melody.

Begin standing against a wall, back pressed into it, and arms at 90 degrees. Inhale as you raise your arms overhead while keeping contact with the wall. Exhale as you lower.

Want a Slimmer Waistline? Build These 5 Moves Into Your Morning

Dead Bug

“The dead bug targets the deep core, supports the lumbar spine, and re-trains breath and control,” Melody explains.