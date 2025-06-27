 Skip to content

4 Daily Moves That Keep My 58-Year-Old Back Pain-Free

Show your spine some much-needed TLC with these gentle movements.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on June 27, 2025 | 7:00 AM

Oh, that aching back. It’s not unusual to suffer from wear and tear on your spine as you grow older. From reduced bone density and muscle mass, arthritis, and more, it’s quite understandable that your back endures a lot of stress. To ease the discomfort, we spoke with an expert who provides us with four daily moves that keep her back feeling much younger.

“The secret to aging well isn’t found in a pill, it’s found in your posture,” says 58-year-old Melody Morton-Buckleair, owner, instructor, and president at Elmwood Place Pilates. “I see tight hip flexors, weak glutes, and poor spinal mobility at the root of most complaints. Add decades of sitting and stress, and the fascia gets stiff, the discs get compressed, and the nervous system stays in fight-or-flight. That leads to pain, poor sleep, and a body that moves like it’s much older than it is.”

So if you have five to 10 minutes, show your spine some much-needed TLC with specific gentle movements.

“If you give your spine some attention daily—even for 10 minutes—you’ll build hydration, circulation, and muscular support,” Melody explains. “Think of it like brushing your teeth. You wouldn’t skip that for a week and expect a healthy mouth.”

Here are four daily moves that will keep your back feeling young and happy.

Spinal Articulation (Pelvic Curl)

Pilates Pelvic Curl
Shutterstock

“The spinal articulation strengthens glutes, mobilizes the spine, and lengthens the low back,” Melody says.

  1. Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet flat.
  2. Start with a big inhale, then exhale as you roll your spine off the mat slowly.
  3. When you reach the top of the movement, inhale.
  4. Exhale to melt back down.

If You Can Finish This 6-Minute Workout, You’re in Great Shape

Standing Roll-Down

wall roll-down exercise
Shutterstock

“The standing roll down improves posture, decompresses vertebrae, and hydrates fascia,” Melody tells us.

  1. Begin standing tall.
  2. Breathe in.
  3. Exhale as you nod your chin and slowly roll forward, articulating through your spine.
  4. Inhale when you reach the bottom.
  5. Exhale as you rise back up.

The 3-3-3 Rule That Shrinks Menopause Belly Fat (No Gym Required)

Wall Angels

Wall angels. Sport exercise. Silhouettes of woman doing exercise. Workout, training Vector illustration
Shutterstock

“Wall angels strengthen the upper back, open the chest, and realign posture,” says Melody.

  1. Begin standing against a wall, back pressed into it, and arms at 90 degrees.
  2. Inhale as you raise your arms overhead while keeping contact with the wall.
  3. Exhale as you lower.

Want a Slimmer Waistline? Build These 5 Moves Into Your Morning

Dead Bug

dead bug exercise demonstration, part of five-minute mat workout
Shutterstock

“The dead bug targets the deep core, supports the lumbar spine, and re-trains breath and control,” Melody explains.

  1. Lie flat on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and knees in a tabletop position.
  2. Press your back into the floor and engage your core as you lower one arm and the opposite leg.
  3. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
//
More in Mind + Body
  • These 6 Gym Habits Are Doing More Harm Than Good After 40. cover. Side view of attractive female in sportswear standing on one leg and smiling while performing exercise with kettlebell in gym

    6 Gym Habits Hurting Your Body After 40

  • Photo of cool grey hair old lady hands fists yell wear sweater jeans shoes isolated on green color background. These 4 Daily Moves Keep My Back From Feeling 70 at 58, Cover

    4 Daily Moves That Keep My 50+ Back Pain-Free

  • A woman, energized in sportswear, embraces strength training with parkside squats. The Morning Strength Routine Women Over 40 Swear By To Stay Toned Without the Gym. cover

    15-Min Morning Strength Routine for Women 40+

  • Athlete doing box jump exercise at the crossfit gym. If You Can Do These 5 Moves at 50, You’re Fitter Than Most People Your Age , cover

    5 Moves That Prove You’re Fit at 50

  • One mature caucasian blonde woman training with kettlebell girya russian bell at home female exercise in her apartment healthy lifestyle concept. 6 Kettlebell Moves That Replace Your Entire Gym Routine After 40, cover

    6 Kettlebell Moves That Replace the Gym After 40

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.