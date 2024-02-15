Skip to content

The #1 Daily Workout for a Snatched Waist & Abs

Sculpt a coveted hourglass figure with a trainer's go-to workout.
Tyler Read
Tyler Read
Published on February 15, 2024 | 6:00 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Alexa Mellardo

Achieving a snatched waist and sculpted abs requires more than just wishful thinking; it demands a well-structured workout routine that targets your core with precision. For many of my clients, a smaller, more defined waist is one of their top priorities. If your fitness goals include a trim waistline and defined abdominal muscles, it's important to incorporate a combination of cardio, strength training, and dieting into your routine. Here is the #1 daily workout for a snatched waist and abs that'll help you sculpt an hourglass figure.

This comprehensive routine combines scientifically proven exercises that not only strengthen your midsection but also enhance overall body stability. Get ready to embark on a journey towards a snatched waist and killer abs with this powerhouse daily fitness routine.

Plank Twists

plank twist
Shutterstock

Start in a plank position. Rotate your hips to the right, bringing your right knee toward your left elbow. Return to the plank position, and repeat on the left side. Complete three sets of 15 reps per side.

Bicycle Crunches

woman doing bicycle crunches
Shutterstock

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head. Lift your legs off the ground, and pedal them in a bicycle motion. As you pedal, bring your opposite elbow to your knee. Perform three sets of 25 reps (12 per side).

Leg Raises

leg raise
Shutterstock

Lie on your back with your hands under your hips. Lift your legs toward the ceiling, keeping them straight. Slowly lower them back down without touching the ground. Perform three sets of 15 reps.

Hundred

Lie on your back with your legs lifted off the ground. Pump your arms up and down while inhaling for five counts and exhaling for five counts. Perform three sets of 100 pumps.

Side Planks with Hip Dips

side plank hip dip
Shutterstock

Start in a side plank position. Lower your hips toward the ground, then lift them back up. Switch to the other side, and repeat. Perform three sets of 15 reps on each side.

Tyler Read
Tyler Read is a personal trainer and has been involved in health and fitness for the past 15 years. Read more about Tyler
