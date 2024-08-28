Over 50? If You Can Do These Free-Weight Drills, You're in Good Shape

Lifting weights is beneficial at any age and stage of life. Performing regular strength and free-weight exercises can help decrease your risk of sarcopenia, a condition in which muscle strength, mass, and performance substantially decrease with age. The earlier you begin working with free weights, the more of an independent lifestyle you can lead later in life. So, we've rounded up 10 of the best free-weight drills to tell if you're in good shape after 50.

Before we dive in, let's talk a bit more about free weights and taking control of your fitness. "Any free-weight exercise can help you preserve and increase the strength of your muscles and bones—both of which can help you maintain independence later in life while also reducing how often and how severely you get injured," explains Domenic Angelino, CPT with International Personal Training Academy (IPTA). "You are in an ideal position to improve your muscle and bone strength when you [can already] move freely. It's much harder, though still possible, to address these issues later in life. Take advantage of the health and mobility you have today to protect your future."

According to Angelino, the average person is best suited to test muscular endurance and strength through free-weight exercises. "Muscular strength refers to the total amount of force your muscles can produce. Muscular endurance refers to how long your muscles can produce a high amount of force before becoming too fatigued to continue," he explains. "Muscular strength and endurance are muscle-specific, meaning that they differ for each of your muscle groups."

Now, let's explore 10 of the best free-weight drills to determine whether you're in good shape after 50. The drills below spotlight various common movement patterns and key muscle groups. Remember that it's always a smart idea to work with a certified personal trainer to determine the right weight for you and how to safely perform each exercise.

Strength:

1. Barbell Bench Press

Male: 1 set of 5 reps at 80% of body weight

Female: 1 set of 5 reps at 65% of body weight

Lie flat on your back on a workout bench, holding onto a barbell with your hands just outside shoulder-width. Lower the weight toward your chest until it gently touches it, then press the barbell up until your arms are completely extended. Make sure your head, upper back, glutes, and feet stay in contact with the surface they are touching throughout the exercise.

2. Barbell Deadlift

Male: 1 set of 5 reps at 120% of body weight

Female: 1 set of 5 reps at 100% of body weight

Keep your back flat as you grab a barbell on the floor, hands shoulder-width apart. Keep your arms straight as you bend your knees to stand tall; after the barbell passes your shins, press your hips forward to stand completely upright. Keep your back flat once again as you lower the barbell toward the floor.

3. Barbell Squat

Male: 1 set of 5 reps at 100% of body weight

Female: 1 set of 5 reps at 85% of body weight

Stand tall with a barbell resting on your upper back, hands placed just outside shoulder-width with a firm grip. Squat down until your thighs are just below parallel to the floor. Press through both feet to stand up.

4. Barbell Row

Male: 1 set of 5 reps at 60% of body weight

Female: 1 set of 5 reps at 45% of body weight6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stand tall, holding a barbell with your hands shoulder-width apart and your arms completely extended. Keep your back flat and bend forward until your torso is almost parallel to the ground. Row the barbell up toward your core until it touches your upper abs. Lower the barbell until your arms are straight once again.

5. Barbell Overhead Press

Male: 1 set of 5 reps at 50% of body weight

Female: 1 set of 5 reps at 35% of body weight

Stand tall, holding a barbell with a shoulder-width grip just below your chin. Press the bar overhead until your arms are completely extended. Lower the bar just below your chin.

Endurance:

6. Barbell Incline Bench Press

Male: 4 sets of 20 reps at 45% of body weight, 90 seconds of rest

Female: 4 sets of 20 reps at 30% of body weight, 90 seconds of rest

Lie flat on your back on an incline bench, holding a barbell with your hands shoulder-distance apart. Lower the barbell until it lightly graces your chest. Press the barbell back up until your arms are fully extended.

7. Trap Bar Deadlift

Male: 4 sets of 20 reps at 55% of body weight, 90 seconds of rest

Female: 4 sets of 20 reps at 40% of body weight, 90 seconds of rest

Squat down to grab the trap bar handles, maintaining straight arms. With a flat back, press through both feet and push your hips forward to stand up tall. Once you are standing tall, squat down to lower the barbell.

8. Barbell Front Squat

Male: 4 sets of 20 reps at 50% of body weight, 90 seconds of rest

Female: 4 sets of 20 reps at 35% of body weight, 90 seconds of rest

Stand tall with a barbell resting on your shoulders and your arms crossed to ensure the barbell stays in place. Squat down and continue to do so until your thighs are below parallel to the floor. Press through both feet to stand tall.

9. Dumbbell Farmers Walk

Male: 4 sets of 60 seconds at 25% of body weight, 45 seconds of rest

Female: 4 sets of 60 seconds at 15% of body weight, 45 seconds of rest

Stand tall with a dumbbell in each hand. Keep your posture upright, and hold the weights with a tight grip as you walk forward. Continue to walk until the end of your set.

10. Kettlebell Swings

Male: 5 sets of 20 reps at 25% of body weight, 45 seconds of rest

Female: 5 sets of 20 reps at 15% of body weight, 45 seconds of rest