A Dietitian's #1 Dinner Recipe to Help Her Clients Lose Weight Fast

In the quest for weight loss, dinner often becomes the focal point of attention. It's the meal where you seek both satisfaction and sustenance after a long day. It's also the point where many of us struggle to make the right choices. Enter a dietitian's secret weapon: a dinner recipe designed not just to appease hunger but to encourage weight loss. If you're curious about a dietitian's #1 dinner recipe for weight loss, read on to learn more.

As a registered dietitian with years of experience guiding clients toward their health goals, I've discovered one recipe that consistently stands out among the rest. This isn't a crash diet or a fleeting trend; it's a wholesome, satisfying meal crafted with nutrition and weight loss in mind. Keep reading to learn all about it, and when you're finished, don't miss The #1 Best Breakfast Food To Buy at Costco for Weight Loss.

The best dinner recipe for weight loss:

As a registered dietitian, my favorite dinner recipe to recommend for weight loss is a Mediterranean chicken hummus bowl with a tomato cucumber salad. It's high in protein from the chicken and hummus, which helps keep you feeling full and satisfied. The dish is also packed with fiber-rich vegetables like tomatoes and cucumbers, which can aid in digestion and help control hunger.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Per chicken hummus bowl : 619 calories, 35 g fat, 1150 mg sodium, 25 g carbs, 6 g fiber, 47 g protein

How to make it:

In a small bowl, add ¾ teaspoon of garlic powder, 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika, ¾ teaspoon of dried oregano, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, and ½ teaspoon of pepper. Stir to combine, and set aside. Prepare two chicken breasts, by first slicing them lengthwise in half, to create four small breasts. Brush the chicken with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Then, sprinkle both sides with the reserved seasoning mixture. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Once hot, add the chicken breasts, and cook for five minutes. Use tongs to flip the chicken over, and continue to cook for two to five more minutes, until the chicken has reached a minimum internal temperature of 165F. (Since the goal is weight loss, we're aiming to boost protein intake, so even though this serving of chicken might be larger than you're used to, it's intentional.) In a small bowl, prepare the cucumber tomato salad. Add ¼ cup of sliced cucumbers, ¼ cup of halved cherry tomatoes, 2 tablespoons of sliced red onion, 1 tablespoon of olive oil, 1 teaspoon of red wine vinegar, ¼ teaspoon of pepper, and ½ teaspoon of dried oregano. Toss to combine, and set aside. Serve by scooping ¼ cup of prepared hummus onto your plate. Top with the cooked chicken and the flavorful cucumber tomato salad.

Why this recipe is beneficial for weight loss:

Chicken is a great way to get lean protein, which is important for building and fixing muscles. Muscles burn more calories when you're not active than fat does, so having enough protein in your meals can help keep your metabolism healthy. Protein also makes you feel full and satisfied, which can help prevent overeating.

Hummus is made from chickpeas, which are full of fiber and healthy fats. Fiber helps with digestion and keeps your blood sugar levels steady, so you stay full for longer and don't get as many cravings. The healthy fats in hummus, like those from olive oil and tahini, are good for your heart and can reduce inflammation in your body.

The Mediterranean diet isn't just healthy, it's also really tasty! Using ingredients like olive oil, garlic, lemon, and fresh herbs in this recipe adds flavor without adding lots of calories or unhealthy fats. When you enjoy a meal that's both satisfying and flavorful, it can help you keep eating healthy in the long run.