A Dietitian's #1 Oatmeal Recipe for Weight Loss

If you want to lose weight, it's time to break out of your typical breakfast routine. The key is establishing healthy yet satisfying breakfast options you can seamlessly prepare even on busy workdays. We're here to help with a dietitian's ultimate oatmeal recipe for weight loss you're sure to be obsessed with.

Oatmeal is one of those tried-and-true breakfast staples dietitians swear by, as it can be low in calories, filling, and easy to whip up when you're short on time. In fact, research shows that oats can be beneficial for controlling your appetite and managing your body weight. Plus, just one cup of oats provides approximately 11 grams of protein and eight grams of fiber, both of which are associated with weight loss and healthy weight management.

Now, let's dive into the #1 best oatmeal recipe for weight loss, according to a dietitian.

Overnight oats with chia seeds and berries is a dietitian's top oatmeal recipe for weight loss.

"I love making overnight oats using steel-cut oats as a base," shares Lena Bakovic, MS, RDN, CNSC, from Top Nutrition Coaching. "There are so many delicious ways to prepare overnight oats, and they are not only beneficial for weight management, but for digestive health as well! One of my favorite recipes for overnight oats includes chia seeds and berries."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get ready to update your shopping list, because these are the ingredients you'll need to scoop up:

Ingredients (makes about 4 servings)

1 cup uncooked steel-cut oats or quick-cooking steel-cut oats

2 Tbsp chia seeds

1 ¾ cup milk (oat, almond, hemp, soy, or regular low-fat cow's milk)

1 cup fresh berries (strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, or raspberries)

4 Tbsp almonds or walnuts

2 Tsp vanilla extract

How to make it:

Combine the oats, nuts, chia seeds, and berries in a bowl. In another bowl, mix together your milk of choice with the vanilla extract. Then, transfer the mixture to your oats bowl, stirring well to combine. Divy up your prepared oats into mason jars and refrigerate overnight. Enjoy in the morning, and top off your oats with additional fresh berries and nuts.

Per overnight oats jar : 250 calories, 3 to 8 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 200 mg sodium, 35 g total carbs (10 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 8 g protein

What makes this overnight oats recipe beneficial for weight loss?

This overnight oats recipe packs a mean protein and fiber punch, which promotes feelings of fullness. "This can help prevent over-eating throughout the day and into the evening," explains Bakovic. "Furthermore, the digestive benefits of dietary fiber support a healthy gut microbiome, which can also be helpful for weight management. Steel-cut or rolled oats are examples of prebiotic foods, which help support the growth of healthy bacteria within your gut."