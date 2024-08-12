 Skip to content

12 Delicious Oatmeal Recipes for Weight Loss

Get closer to your health goals with each bite of these delicious oatmeals.
By Samantha Boesch
Updated on August 12, 2024 | 4:06 PM

Starting your day with a bowl of oatmeal can be a great choice, especially if you're focused on weight loss. Oats are rich in fiber, which not only helps you feel fuller for longer but also supports a healthy gut microbiome. Research published in the journal Gut Microbes highlights that a diverse gut microbiome can actually enhance weight loss. Staying full can also help you avoid overeating later in the day. Simply put, fiber is key to managing weight, and starting your morning with a wholesome oatmeal recipe can set you on the right path.

Another benefit of oatmeal is the variety of toppings you can add to support your weight loss goals. Nutritious options like fruits, nuts, seeds, and nut butter bring extra fiber, protein, and healthy fats, creating a balanced meal while adding flavor and keeping you satisfied longer.

So, how can you make the best bowl of oatmeal to align with your weight loss goals? To inspire you, we've gathered 12 of the tastiest, easiest, and healthiest oatmeal recipes you can try at home. Keep reading, and when you're done, don't miss our guide to the 15 Healthiest Instant Oatmeals on Grocery Shelves.

Oatmeal with Peanut Butter and Banana

Oatmeal with peanut butter and banana recipe
Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald

One of the most classic oatmeal combos is peanut butter and banana, and this specific recipe takes it up a notch by adding in chopped almonds for extra crunch and some agave syrup for some added sweetness. For only 320 calories, this is a nutritious and filling way to start your day.

Get our recipe for Oatmeal with Peanut Butter and Banana. 

Savory Spirulina and Kale Oatmeal

Spirulina Oatmeal
Stephanie Wright

Oatmeal doesn't have to be sweet! This savory oatmeal recipe uses oats, kale, spirulina, and hemp seeds. The oatmeal is topped with carrots, spicy microgreens, and flavorful seasonings. It's so satisfying that you can enjoy it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Get our recipe for Savory Oatmeal.

Paleo Oatmeal

coconut paleo oatmeal
Rebecca Firkser / Eat This, Not That!

If you follow a paleo or Whole30 diet, you most likely have had to give up regular oatmeal because oats aren't approved for either eating plan. But don't worry! This paleo-approved oatmeal recipe ditches the oats and uses ingredients like almonds, coconut flakes, chia seeds, and flaxseeds to create a warm, cozy breakfast bowl that is fully grain-free.

Get our recipe for Paleo Oatmeal

Overnight Cinnamon Roll Oats

overnight cinnamon roll oats in open glass mason jar with blueberries on wooden tabletop with spoon
Jason Donnelly

Overnight oats are one of the easiest and most convenient ways to enjoy oatmeal. You can set it up before bed, let it sit in the fridge overnight, and enjoy the finished product the next morning!

Get our recipe for Overnight Cinnamon Roll Oats. 

Mango-Ginger Overnight Oats

mango ginger overnight oat jars with spoons and pomegranate seeds
Waterbury Publications, Inc.

Another version of overnight oatmeal, these mang0-ginger oats are a bright and refreshing way to start your day. For less than 250 calories, you'll get 5 grams of fiber and 6 grams of protein to help you feel more satiated.

Get our recipe for Mango-Ginger Overnight Oats

Peanut Butter Overnight Oats

overnight oats finished with a spoon of oats on the marble counter
Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

Sometimes, simple is best. These overnight oats are made with nothing but oats, peanut butter, milk, maple syrup, and chia seeds. Put all of your ingredients in a jar together overnight and enjoy first thing in the morning. For added flavor, top with your favorite berries or nuts!

Get our recipe for Peanut Butter Overnight Oats

Grain Free Oatmeal

whole30 grain-free oatmeal in bowl
Posie Brien / Eat This, Not That!

Like the paleo-friendly oatmeal we shared previously, this grain-free oatmeal recipe is another great option for those who can't eat oats. Made with flaxseeds, chopped nuts, almond flour, chia seeds, milk, cinnamon, and date syrup, you can enjoy a sweet, filling breakfast bowl without grains.

Get our recipe for Grain Free Oatmeal

Keto Berries and Cream Overnight Oats

keto berries and cream overnight oats
Carlene Thomas/Eat This, Not That!

Those who are following a Keto diet or simply limiting carbohydrates usually can't indulge in oatmeal because of oats' high carb count. The great news is that there are plenty of alternative oatmeal recipes, like this Keto oatmeal made with hemp hearts. These hemp hearts combined with walnuts, milk, chia seeds, and vanilla make for a super low-carb oatmeal you can enjoy.

Get our recipe for Keto Berries and Cream Overnight Oats

Superfood Overnight Oatmeal

cup of overnight oatmeal
Cotter Crunch

These overnight oats by Cotter Crunch are full of superfoods like blueberries, chia seeds, flaxseeds, cinnamon, and oats. Make the night before so that you can wake up and enjoy first thing in the morning. And with almost 10 grams of fiber per serving, this breakfast will leave you feeling satiated.

Get the recipe from Cotter Crunch.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Oatmeal

bowl of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Oatmeal
Fit Foodie Finds

Chocolate chip cookie dough for breakfast? Yes, please! Fit Foodie Finds has a recipe for No-Bake Cookie Dough Energy Bites, which you can use as a topping for these tasty oats.

Get the recipe from Fit Foodie Finds.

Strawberries and Cream Oatmeal

bowl of Strawberries and Cream Oatmeal
Fit Foodie Finds

Strawberries, bananas, milk, vanilla, maple syrup, and oats: these are the ingredients in this super simple and tasty strawberry and creme oatmeal bowl. For only 250 calories, this healthy oatmeal will give you 8 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber.

Get the recipe from Fit Foodie Finds.

Chocolate Oatmeal

bowl of Chocolate oatmeal
Well Plated

Want the ultimate indulgence while still sticking to your health goals? Make yourself a bowl of chocolate oatmeal. This recipe from Well Plated uses simple ingredients like oats, cocoa powder, maple syrup, cinnamon, and option toppings of yogurt and chocolate chips. Even though it tastes like dessert, this bowl only contains 130 calories.

Get the recipe from Well Plated.

Samantha Boesch
Samantha was born and raised in Orlando, Florida and now works as a writer in Brooklyn, NY. Read more about Samantha
